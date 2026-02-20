SA takes first step towards eliminating ‘forever chemicals’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa has taken the first step towards banning three 'forever chemicals'.

South Africa has taken the first step towards banning three toxic chemicals, dragging obscure but economically important industrial chemicals into the centre of corporate compliance.

The department of forestry, fisheries & the environment issued a 30-day call in a government gazette this week for companies to disclose whether they use three newly listed persistent organic pollutants, or POPs, in regulatory parlance.

The chemicals — medium‑chain chlorinated paraffins, long‑chain perfluorocarboxylic acids and UV‑328 — don’t break down in the environment. Instead they build up in ecosystems, water and human bodies, creating long-term health and environmental risks. All three are designed to withstand heat, friction and sunlight, a profile that also makes them slow or impossible to break down once released into the environment.

These chemicals, also called “forever chemicals”, sit inside supply chains that touch automotive repairs, aerospace maintenance, manufacturing, electronics, textiles and plastics. Once the domestic rulebook is rewritten, the clock for substitutions in products such as water-repellent clothing, non-stick cookware coatings, and power cables will start ticking.

The “forever chemicals” in the POP regulatory orbit and related industrial additives have been detected in South Africa, according to a peer-reviewed study, and international health agencies have linked long-term exposure to liver damage, immune suppression and developmental effects.

Acknowledgment of long-term risks

In the notice issued on Monday, the department noted that such pollutants “bioaccumulate in fatty tissues of animals, including humans, persist in the environment and travel very long distances”, a profile that has driven costly clean-ups and litigation in Europe and the US.

The government notice marks the first concrete step towards pushing through decisions taken last year at the Stockholm Convention, a UN-backed treaty designed to get rid of the world’s most dangerous chemicals. There are four substances for elimination, or under Annex A, in an acknowledgment that they pose long-term risks to public health and the environment.

The fourth substance listed for elimination by the 12th meeting of the 180 signatory countries of the convention — the pesticide chlorpyrifos — is already banned in South Africa.

Across major economies, the Stockholm decision in May last year has already translated into tighter regulations, with the EU moving to restrict or phase out wide classes of “forever chemicals” under its Reach framework.

Only parties that have applied for specific exemptions shall be allowed to use these chemicals for those specific exempted applications prescribed by the Stockholm Convention’s Conference of the Parties. — Government gazette notice

Still, the listing includes narrow, time-limited exemptions for specific uses. That means countries that ratify and implement the decisions must phase out these chemicals except where a party registers justified exemptions.

“Only parties that have applied for specific exemptions shall be allowed to use these chemicals for those specific exempted applications prescribed by the Stockholm Convention’s Conference of the Parties,” according to the Government Gazette.

Under the exemptions, which run until the end of the service life of existing articles or until fixed dates set for 2030 to 2041, the Stockholm Convention allows for specific uses of newly listed POPs, such as in aerospace, defence, medical devices and replacement for existing parts.

South Africa has historically moved to align domestic law with Stockholm Convention decisions, though enforcement has tended to be gradual and focused on major industrial actors rather than the full length of the supply chain.