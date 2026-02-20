Sibanye’s Kloof gold mine weighs on production

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Production disruptions at the gold operations at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof mine weighed on its interim results, preventing the miner from fully benefiting from record-high bullion prices.

Though group revenue rose 14% year on year to R129.7bn amid a surge in precious metals prices, the gains were tempered by lower gold output and substantial writedowns.

The group reported a 10% year-on-year slip in gold output and a 14% drop in sales of the metal for the six months to end-December from its South African gold operations after seismicity and infrastructure constraints weighed on its Kloof mine, about 60km west of Johannesburg.

For safety reasons, certain mining areas at Kloof were cut off, resulting in a “material underperformance relative to the operational plan”, said Sibanye.

The group announced last week that Kloof would be impaired by R3.78bn after a significant writedown in which the asset’s mineral reserves fell 6.3% to 9.4-million ounces.

From a balance sheet perspective, a 39% increase in the rand gold price compared with a year ago more than offset the resultant drop in sales. The South African gold operations’ adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were up 114% at R12.5bn.

Overall, adjusted ebitda nearly tripled to R37.8bn, while HEPS rose 281% to 244c.

Accounting for impairments, however, the group reported an attributable loss of R1.58bn. Added to Kloof’s writedown was a R7.8bn hit on its Finnish Keliber lithium project and a R4.23bn impairment at its US platinum group metal (PGM) operations thanks to US President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Sibanye CEO Richard Stewart expects to benefit from more than R1bn of cost savings from the group’s ongoing push into renewables, with an eye on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 41% by 2028.

“Significant progress has been made on several fronts in our sustainability strategy, but extremely pleasing is the solidifying of our position as the largest contracted private renewable energy offtaker in the South African mining industry, with 765MW of renewable energy having been secured,” he said.

Sibanye’s share price closed up 1.84% at R63.08 on the JSE on Friday. It is up 4.26% in the year to date.

