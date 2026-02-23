Anglo chief targets coal, diamond sales as Teck merger looms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad says the group is moving at pace to conclude its portfolio simplification in time for a looming tie-up with Teck Resources after operational hiccups and market headwinds threatened to derail this mission in 2025.

He expects the resources group to find a buyer for its troubled steelmaking coal business by the middle of this year and to conclude the sale of De Beers by year-end, with the Teck merger set to close between September and March.

“We started the formal process [for steelmaking coal] in December and pretty much all the potential buyers we had before selling to Peabody are still in the process, so [it’s] still quite a strong auction,” Wanblad said in an interview with Business Day.

(Ruby-Gay Martin)

“We expect to have a contract signed with one of those buyers by the middle of the year. If we can get that right, we’d target completion by the end of the year,” he said.

An underground explosion at Moranbah North, the largest of Anglo’s four Australian steelmaking coal mines, saw US-based Peabody Energy backing out of its $3.8bn offer to buy the mines last year.

The incident threw a spanner in the works of Anglo’s shift towards copper, iron ore and crop nutrients, a radical restructuring first announced in 2024 in a bid to boost shareholder returns as the group fended off hostile takeover bids from rival mining giant BHP.

However, Wanblad said the sustained interest in its business points to strong underlying fundamentals in the steelmaking coal industry.

“For many years there’s been very little investment in the development of new steelmaking coal operations and there’s a realisation today that steelmaking coal is going to be around for longer than anyone expected when they stopped investing in coal mines,” said Wanblad.

The final piece of the puzzle in Anglo’s simplification efforts is the sale of diamond business De Beers, a move complicated by R7.8bn in impairments over the past three financial years.

Persistent pressure on diamond prices, fuelled by a flood of lab-grown alternatives into the market, has seen Anglo write down the unit three times in this period, pressuring its balance sheet and threatening to delay the restructuring process further.

A $2.3bn (R37.09bn) pre-tax impairment, thanks primarily to De Beers’ third writedown in just three years, saw Anglo reporting a $3.7bn loss for the year ended December.

As impairments weighed on its balance sheet, Anglo declared a total dividend of 23 US cents a share, down by almost two-thirds from 64c a year ago.

Amid the pressure on prices, De Beers’ proposed sale has drawn criticism from some analysts who said the group is selling at the bottom of the market.

Still, at the release of its full-year results on Friday, Wanblad told reporters he is “optimistic that we should see a deal signed during the course of this year”.

Sale outcome depends on Botswana

Wanblad said Botswana will be a key determinant of how the sale process plays out. The country, which owns a 15% stake in De Beers, has been vocal about wanting to increase the government’s share of the business.

At the 2026 Mining Indaba, he told Business Day that the outfit is likely to be sold to a public-private consortium. Several African governments, including Namibia and Angola, have expressed interest in taking stakes.

Anglo’s merger with Teck faces two remaining regulatory hurdles — approval in South Korea and in China.

Coal and diamonds aside, the group’s decision to demerge its platinum group metal (PGM) business has elicited further scrutiny of its restructuring strategy, with the metals’ prices having rebounded dramatically in the months since Valterra Platinum was spun off last year.

Wanblad said the split was not driven by market conditions but rather a desire to maximise value for Anglo shareholders, many of whom have benefited from Valterra shares distributed as part of the demerger.

“I’ve been a platinum bull for a long time and I remain so today because the fundamentals to green mobility lie in the short- to medium-term through hybrid electric vehicles, not purely electric vehicles.

“We didn’t actually sell the business and crystalise a price, we gave it back to the shareholders. Those that chose to hold both the Anglo share and the Valterra share have done extremely well as a result of that,” he said.

Anglo American’s share price closed 2.2% higher at R785.64 on Friday. Year to date the shares are up 14.68%.