AngloGold’s Egyptian acquisition pays off

AngloGold Ashanti, whose market value on the JSE is fast approaching the R1-trillion milestone, has reported record gold production of 3.1-million ounces (Moz) in the 2025 financial year, as new acquisitions came to the party amid record-high metal prices.

The company, which two years ago moved its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange in a bid to close the valuation gap between it and major North American gold miners, on Friday reported record shareholder returns of $1.7bn as annual profit surged.

The high production volumes saw the group’s core earnings surge 129% to $6.3bn with headline earnings nearly tripling to $2.7bn.

The results show that AngloGold’s 2024 purchase of an Egyptian gold miner for $2.48bn has yielded the desired results.

(Ruby-Gay Martin)

The acquisition, completed in November 2024, added Centamin’s Sukari gold mine in Egypt to AngloGold Ashanti’s global operations.

The Sukari mine contributed 500,000oz in gold production for the 2025 financial year, about 16% of the group’s total production, with the asset cementing itself as a tier 1 asset for the group.

AngloGold’s Obuasi mine in gold-rich Ghana was another standout performer in the period, reporting a 20% increase in output and a 266,000oz contribution to total production.

“Obuasi delivered significant improvements for the quarter and year, with gold production increasing by 20% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, as well as a 20% year-on-year increase in 2025 compared with 2024,” the company said.

“These increases were mainly driven by an increase in tonnes treated from underground operations; overcoming the ventilation and equipment constraints experienced in 2024; and an increase in recovered grades due to a combination of higher underground feed grades, with the commissioning and optimisation of a second flash cell.”

The group ended the year with 36.5Moz in gold mineral reserves.

“The company has achieved significant exploration success over the past five years, adding 23.1Moz to its gold mineral reserve, including acquisitions and before accounting for depletion. In 2025, for the ninth consecutive year, AngloGold Ashanti has recorded an annual increase in gold mineral reserve before depletion (for the continuing operations),” it said.

The mining major expects gold production for the 2026 financial year to range from 2.80Moz to 3.17Moz.

The company was formed in 2004 by the merger of AngloGold, formerly the gold portfolio of Anglo American, and Ghana’s Ashanti Goldfields Corporation.

AngloGold sold its last South African asset, the Mponeng mine, to Harmony Gold in 2020, ending an era that dates back more than a century, when it was part of the Anglo American stable.

While it has withdrawn from the South African market, Africa is still a big drawcard with six of its operations on the continent and boots on the ground in Egypt, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania. The group has a joint venture in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is managed by Barrick.

The surge in the gold price and the strategic acquisition of Centamin have seen the group’s market value on the JSE surging from R159bn in March 2023 to about R900bn on Friday. Its share price ended up 4.64% at R1,791.02 on Friday.

Reflecting on the year, AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon said, “We delivered growth and kept costs flat in real terms, which translated into record earnings, cash flow and dividends.”