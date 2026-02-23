ASP Isotopes’ SA unit advances uranium enrichment partnership with Necsa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ASP Isotopes has signed an early-stage implementation agreement with the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) to support the possible development of a uranium enrichment facility at Pelindaba, marking a step toward potential production of specialised nuclear fuel for advanced reactors.

The JSE-listed company said on Monday the pre-implementation services contract, signed on February 20, provides a framework for site access, infrastructure support and technical co-operation as the company assesses the feasibility of establishing a plant to produce high-assay low-enriched uranium (Haleu).

The agreement involves a South African subsidiary, Quantum Leap Energy, which is a wholly owned unit of ASP Isotopes focused on developing technologies across segments of the nuclear fuel cycle, including enrichment and isotopic processing for both fission and potential fusion applications.

Haleu is a type of nuclear fuel that is more highly enriched than regular fuel. It is used in advanced reactors, including small modular reactors, and helps them run longer between refuelling and produce reliable low-carbon electricity.

Under the contract, Necsa will provide QLE with access to facilities, infrastructure, utilities and related services for the siting, design, construction, commissioning and operation of the planned enrichment facility. A joint co-ordination committee, comprising representatives from QLE and Necsa, has been established to oversee implementation.

“This milestone represents a significant advancement in our commercial partnership with Necsa and its proven infrastructure for the development of nuclear materials,” said QLE CEO Ryno Pretorius.

“Gaining access to this internationally recognised facility is intended to help us to move from planning to implementation and advance our goal of providing a reliable Haleu supply for next-generation reactors to meet rapidly growing market demand for Haleu nuclear fuel.”

The agreement builds on a previously announced memorandum of understanding between QLE and Necsa. QLE said its objective for the collaboration is to achieve market readiness for Haleu production.

“Necsa intends to leverage over 60 years of expertise and complementary enrichment capabilities in partnership with QLE,” said Necsa CEO Loyiso Tyabashe. “We are on a growth trajectory and value collaborations that expand opportunities and market reach.

“Our experience in nuclear technologies and established global network positions this partnership to contribute meaningfully to the emerging Haleu market.”

The companies said the initiative is subject to regulatory approvals, including oversight by the South African National Nuclear Regulator.