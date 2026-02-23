Cell C weighs effect of upcoming Icasa rollover rules

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s fourth-largest mobile operator, Cell C, is still determining the potential impact of new data rollover rules that will come into effect in a year.

Last month, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) gazetted new regulations that will require telecom companies to, at the “end of the validity period of a bundle, roll over any unused bundle or portions thereof at least once, and subject the bundle rolled over to the same terms and conditions applicable to the original bundle”.

Seen as a major breakthrough for consumers, the move is also viewed as a blow to industry majors, which last year put up a fierce defence of the sector’s practice of having packages expire.

“We haven’t done a formal and final review of what it means,” El Kope, Cell C’s finance chief, told Business Day. Without giving much away, she said: “Currently when you look at how our propositions are sitting, we have quite a large sum below the seven days.”

According to the new rules, the exception will be for bundles for seven days or less, excluding uncapped, free and promotional bundles.

This means much revenue may be untouched for Cell C by these changes.

The company has taken a hit from another set of rules that form part of Icasa’s plan to reduce communication costs for consumers.

Cell C reported that its “other” revenue streams, including roaming, incoming revenue, digital services, fibre and enterprise, declined during the interim period to November 2025, “primarily due to the regulated reduction in mobile termination rates (MTRs)”.

In December 2024, the regulator gazetted new call termination regulations that aim to cut voice communication costs, despite pushback from Telkom and Cell C.

Operators have previously made much money charging for calls between networks. But the new regulations reduce the costs of making calls to subscribers on other operators’ networks.

Previously, the large mobile operators charged 9c per minute to terminate a call on another operator’s network. Icasa reduced this to 7c in July 2025, with plans to cut this further to 5c in July 2026, coming down to 4c in July 2027.

Small players previously charged 13c per minute, which went down to 9c in July 2025 and is set to fall to 5c in July 2026 and 4c in July 2027.

While voice revenue has been declining across the industry as people make more calls via the internet using data, Cell C still sees this element of business as large enough to protect.

With the new regime in place, Cell C warned that its revenues “will remain under pressure in the coming six‑month period. MTRs will fall further to 5c, effective July 1 2026, with symmetrical rates placing additional pressure on this revenue line for full-year 2026 through to May 2027.”

In the period, other revenues were R886m versus R995m in the previous comparative period, a decrease of 11% year on year. According to the company, this was primarily affected by a R90m decline in incoming revenue after the regulated reduction in termination rates.

To make up for some of the declines, Cell C expects the continued double‑digit growth in enterprise services to have a positive effect. Equipment revenues are expected to increase “materially” after the consolidation of Comm Equipment Company (CEC) into the group.