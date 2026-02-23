Octodec sees firmer rentals despite utility woes in Joburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Octodec Reit is starting to see the first green shoots of the turn in the interest-rate cycle, as easing inflation and lower borrowing costs lift sentiment and translate into improved occupancies and rental growth across its properties.

Residential vacancies tracked seasonal trends, edging up slightly in Hatfield and Johannesburg. The Fields, however, saw a surge in letting, boosted by a new leasing automation system, with record occupancies expected after January–February activity, according to the group’s interim pre-close update for the period to end-February.

“Johannesburg continues to experience extended periods of electricity and water interruptions, with pressure remaining on landlords to provide alternative solutions to failing council service delivery and infrastructure, which has affected the ability to let vacant units,” the group said.

The group confirmed that its guidance will remain unchanged, with distribution per share growth expected to be 0%-4% higher for the year to end-August.

Vacancies in Kempton Park and Pretoria fell due to targeted marketing and special rental offers. Despite ongoing tenant affordability challenges, the group relies on the quality and brand strength of its residential portfolio to attract and retain tenants.

Vacancies have improved, driven by higher footfall on Lilian Ngoyi Street since its September 2025 reopening. Picture: (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

In the retail space, vacancies have improved, driven by higher footfall on Lilian Ngoyi Street since its September 2025 reopening. Interest in remaining Johannesburg CBD retail space is growing as trading strengthens and traffic patterns normalise, it said.

The group said collections have remained strong so far this year, with residential payments steady at about 95% and commercial receipts improving to about 97%, despite one large tenant being in business rescue. The group’s industrial portfolio, comprising smaller warehouses and light industrial units, continues to attract strong demand.

The company reduced its borrowings after the sale of nine noncore properties, with debt falling to R4.2bn at end-January from R4.3bn in August. Unutilised facilities, excluding cash, rose to R1bn from R675m, while the group’s loan-to-value ratio remains below 40%. Vacancies at Killarney Mall, long held for sale, were steady at 17.8% in January.

The group invested R39.5m across its portfolio for the period to end-January. Projects included R14m for the Gezina City redevelopment and solar installation, R3m for Killarney Mall to launch a Regus shared-office concept and R3.7m at The Fields to furnish student-focused residential units and boost letting. Additional funds were directed towards office upgrades and fire and compliance improvements across several buildings, it said.