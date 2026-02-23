PODCAST | Thabiso Msimanga on Dis-Chem’s AI and personalisation strategy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dis-Chem’s strategy regarding AI and personalisation is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Thabiso Msimanga, head of customer growth and engagement at Dis-Chem’s X, Bigly Labs.

Msimanga details the group’s broader push to grow beyond its traditional pharmacy operations to become an integrated healthcare business.

X, Bigly Labs was launched in 2025 and is the innovation unit within Dis-Chem tasked with developing new lines of business and products.

Msimanga says the lab is experimenting with using data and AI to move away from traditional customer segmentation, which groups people by age, race or LSM, towards treating each individual as their own segment.

He also details the company’s partnership with lender Capitec.

Through the partnership, Dis-Chem plugs into Capitec’s more than 25-million customer base via the bank’s Live Better platform, offering additional cashback rewards and tailored health benefits. Capitec clients will be able to earn enhanced rewards on Dis-Chem purchases and access offers linked to health-related actions such as clinic consultations or chronic medication refills.

Together with the bank’s infrastructure, Dis-Chem is leveraging its own 350 retail locations in South Africa, servicing an estimated 15-million customers, as well as through its online presence.

Through the discussion, Msimanga highlights Dis-Chem’s AI strategy; the group’s approach to loyalty; the value of personalisation; and the Capitec partnership.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

For more episodes, subscribe to Simplecast﻿.