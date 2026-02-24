Anthonie de Beer appointed to Reunert’s board

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anthonie de Beer joins Reunert’s board as an executive director with effect from March. Picture: 123RF/Dmitriy Shironosov

Anthonie de Beer, Reunert’s incoming CEO, has been appointed to the group’s board as an executive director with effect from March.

De Beer was appointed CEO in November after long-time boss Alan Dickson stepped down after three decades with the group.

The new CEO also succeeds Dickson as a member of the company’s risk committee and social, ethics and transformation committee.

Reaping rewards: Anthonie de Beer

Reunert, which has its primary listing on the JSE, where it is valued at about R12bn, is also traded on the A2X.

Its operations include the design and manufacturing of electrical conductors, cables and accessories, as well as ICT-related services for businesses. It also has niche businesses that cover communications and radar systems.