Anthonie de Beer appointed to Reunert’s board

Anthonie de Beer, Reunert’s incoming CEO, has been appointed to the group’s board as an executive director with effect from March.
De Beer was appointed CEO in November after long-time boss Alan Dickson stepped down after three decades with the group.
The new CEO also succeeds Dickson as a member of the company’s risk committee and social, ethics and transformation committee.
Reunert, which has its primary listing on the JSE, where it is valued at about R12bn, is also traded on the A2X.
Its operations include the design and manufacturing of electrical conductors, cables and accessories, as well as ICT-related services for businesses. It also has niche businesses that cover communications and radar systems.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.