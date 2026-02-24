Bank backs gold to surge past $6,000 as rally fuels mining windfall

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Standard Bank says the price of gold will breach the $6,000/oz mark this year and potentially hit $7,000 next year, in what will be a further boon for gold miners, who have been declaring record profits and dividends.

The price of gold rallied 64% last year in an unprecedented rise that saw it reach 51 new highs during the year, driven by intense central bank buying and global economic uncertainty.

This rally has been reflected in the stock surge of listed gold mining houses, with the likes of Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti and Sibanye all up much more than 100% in the past year.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Adrian Hammond, head of resources and a gold, platinum & chemicals analyst at SBG Securities, said on Monday that there is a credible pathway for gold to breach the $6,000 milestone this year.

“We have a high conviction that gold will end up above $6,000 by the end of this year. Next year our base case is $7,000. We think there will be three interest-rate cuts.

“There are many variables that drive gold, but we like to focus on primary fundamentals and ignore noise around central bank buying and speculative flows,” he told the Standard Bank African Markets Conference held in Cape Town.

“These primary fundamentals include money supply and real interest rates. There have been counterarguments that real interest rates are no longer correlated with gold prices. We would argue that they are. Money supply increased 50% in the past five years, supercharging gold, and as we now drop real interest rates, the price of gold is starting to reflect its true value.

“Of course, there are potential downside risks, including the shrinkage of the balance sheet by the Fed, but that is not our base case.”

Should gold rise to $7,000 by next year, that would represent a 35% surge from the present level of $5,150 — providing further runway for gold mining stocks to reach new highs.

AngloGold Ashanti’s market value is up 220% over the past year, valuing the group at R970bn, while Gold Fields is up 148% to R800bn.

Sibanye has rallied 280% to R184bn, while Harmony’s market value has increased 62% to R224bn.

Gold mining and platinum group metal stocks did the heavy lifting on the JSE all share index last year, which returned almost 38% in a record-breaking year.

Standard Bank corporate and investment banking (CIB) CEO Luvuyo Masinda punted the lender’s unique market position on the continent regarding global capital, which can be mobilised at scale to support Africa’s structural transformation.

“Our scale is material. We maintain an on-the-ground presence in 21 African markets, linked to major global financial centres. We hold approximately R1.1-trillion in deposits and more than R650bn in advances. We serve over 3,000 clients and process an average of R4.9-trillion in payments daily,” Masinda told the conference.

“In [the 2024 financial year], our CIB franchise generated R64.7bn in revenue, reflecting resilience across market cycles. However, scale alone is insufficient. The strategic imperative is to deepen market liquidity, broaden investor participation and strengthen the structural underpinnings of capital markets across jurisdictions.”