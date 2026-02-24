CompaniesPREMIUM

Former Bidvest CEO Lindsay Peter Ralphs to chair Blu Label from August

Ralphs to succeed Larry Nestadt as chair

Mudiwa Gavaza

Technology Correspondent

Lindsay Ralphs. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Lindsay Peter Ralphs, former CEO of Bidvest, has been appointed as Blu Label Unlimited’s next chair, the group said on Tuesday.

Ralphs becomes an independent nonexecutive director with immediate effect, while his role as chair will begin upon the formal retirement of Larry Nestadt, after the company’s year-end meeting in August.

The incoming chair is a chartered accountant by profession with “an extensive and successful background in listed companies, specialising in operations, strategy, and governance”.

Ralphs is known for having led Bidvest as group CEO from 2016 to 2020, having been with the services conglomerate since 1992. Previously, he held the role of CEO of Bidvest South Africa starting from 2011.

The prepaid specialist group, which sells prepaid vouchers for cellphone data, airtime and electricity, said he has demonstrated expertise “in scaling businesses, driving sustainable growth, and chairing boards in diverse sectors, including trading and distribution, services and health care”.

