Mr Price clears final hurdle in R9.6bn NKD deal

Regulatory approval paves way for retailer’s European foray

Retailer Mr Price says it has cleared all regulatory hurdles that stood in the way of its European ambitions.

The group is in the process of acquiring German retailer NKD for R9.6bn, giving it access to the huge European clothing and homeware market. It is by far the group’s biggest deal yet, transforming Mr Price from a regional player to a global one.

“Shareholders are advised that all regulatory conditions have now been fulfilled, and accordingly, the transaction has become unconditional, subject only to the condition precedent of the payment of the purchase consideration,” it said on Tuesday.

The group said the closing date will be on March 31, according to the transaction agreement.

While the news of this transaction startled investors when it broke last year, Mr Price’s share price seems to have stabilised, with the market watching the group closely.

