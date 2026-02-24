Pan African set for JSE top 40 breakthrough

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mid-tier gold miner Pan African Resources is on course to break into the top 40 largest companies listed on the JSE after a 1,000% surge in the group’s market value over the past three years on high gold prices.

The move will see miners of the metal representing an eighth of the top 40 index after the FTSE/JSE’s next quarterly review in March.

A broader precious metal price run in the past six months has seen most mining giants recovering their position in the index after platinum group metals (PGM) prices also surged, with 13 of the 40 biggest companies now in the mining sector.

Valterra Platinum, the JSE’s largest PGM miner, crashed out of the top 40 in September 2024 (towards the end of its time in Anglo American’s ownership) but has since gained more than 150% as geopolitical uncertainty drove investors to precious metals.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

For Pan African, a mid-sized miner with operations in South Africa and Australia, it is the first shot at a top 40 place in nearly two decades on the bourse.

A position among the JSE’s 40 largest listed companies means institutional investors whose funds track the index would need to take a stake in the company, providing further tailwinds to its share price.

Pan African spokesperson Hethen Hira told Business Day he has seen an increasing interest from institutional investors in anticipation of the March review.

“There’s been quite a bit of interest for roadshow meetings since our latest results, mainly from local investors,” said Hira.

“Internationally, we’re seeing an increasing interest from generalist funds, not just those who invest in precious metals.”

Hira said the market has cheered the group’s latest interim results, which saw it achieving 50% production growth as its recently constructed Mogale Tailings Retreatment plant in Gauteng reached its first full-year of production.

In a bid to fund MTR’s construction costs, the miner missed out on $32m in profit after a hedging mishap as more than half of its overall gold sales in the year to end-June 2025 missed out on gold’s prevailing price.

But gold has continued to soar in the months since, breaking through $5,000/oz well ahead of expectations as US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty spurred demand for a safe asset.

Hira told Business Day that the company has decided not to hedge any ounces this year.

“No more hedging. Our shareholders now want full exposure to the gold price,” he said. “We have faith that the price will continue at these levels based on the current geopolitical environment.”

Last year’s price windfall saw the group declaring a maiden interim dividend of 12c per share earlier this month as it reported results for the six months to end-December.

Revenue was up 157% at $487m and debt was about 70% lower at $46m. By month-end the group expects to be in a net-cash position.

Pan African’s addition to the top 40 is still subject to a few checks and balances, said MP9 Asset Management chief investment officer Aheesh Singh, including free-float and trading screens.

After that, “the new index weights will come into effect from the open on March 23 ― that’s when any top 40 additions or deletions actually start trading in the market in their new size”.