CompaniesPREMIUM

RCL warns of plunging interim earnings

The company often highlights the threat posed by cheap sugar imports

Nompilo Zulu

Nompilo Zulu

Consumer Industries Writer

Most commercial complementary foods are sweet and high in sugar, with many containing added sugar to appeal to babies’ and young children’s natural preference for sweetness. Stock photo.
RCL says tough industry conditions include a surge of low‑priced sugar imports. Picture: (www.canva.com)

Food producer RCL has warned earnings could fall by as much as 45% for the six months to end-December, highlighting pressure on its operations.

The group said HEPS is forecast to at 74.3c-77.5c, compared with 109.4c previously. The company said headline adjustments were insignificant, indicating the fall reflects underlying trading performance.

RCL previously said that its sugar business took a knock from tough industry conditions as a surge of low‑priced sugar imports flooded the local market and pushed more of its product into exports, where prices were far weaker.

The group said this displacement and the lower international pricing had a materially negative effect on the unit’s performance. It added that the local market had not been fully protected from the influx of imported deep-sea sugar.

RCL will release its interim results on March 2.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

ActionSA’s Beaumont repairs potholes, drawing ire of Joburg authorities

2

SANDILE MBATHA | Shared prosperity or structured dependency?

3

Revenue overrun opens door to tax relief at 2026 Budget, says PayInc

4

RUFARO MAFINYANI | The budget question we keep not asking

5

ANDREW DONALDSON | Deeper reforms needed for vocational education and skills development

Related Articles