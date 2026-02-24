Spar seeks staggered supplier payments amid cash crunch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wholesaler Spar has asked suppliers to stagger payments, citing “cash flow” considerations as the group grapples with weak sales and deteriorating margins.

In an email sent to suppliers in KwaZulu-Natal, reliably obtained by Business Day, Spar requested an arranged payment plan for February, proposing to pay 50% on February 20 and the rest on March 10.

The move comes as the group faces profit and margin pressure, particularly in its Southern African operations, as well as the continued, albeit winding down, effect of its European businesses in Poland and Switzerland.

The group, which is undergoing a reset, reported on Monday that gross profit margins in Southern Africa declined in the 18 weeks to end-January, as low food inflation, deflation in key categories and heavy promotional activity squeezed earnings.

The wholesaler expects operating margins to remain under strain in the first half of 2026, with any recovery only likely later in the year as it resolves issues at its KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre, rebuilds wholesale volumes and implements cost-cutting measures.

Spar is also grappling with the financial drag of its SAP rollout and a R168.7m lawsuit from a big franchise family over the botched KwaZulu-Natal implementation, adding to instability after Friday’s shock resignation of CEO Angelo Swartz, who will hand over the reins to CFO Reeza Isaacs.

Responding to questions from Business Day, Spar confirmed that the email offering a payment arrangement to suppliers stemmed from an internal wording issue that created the impression the group was facing a cash crunch. The company said the email should not be interpreted as a sign of financial distress.

Spar asks suppliers to stagger payments due to "cash flow" issues. Picture: SCR (Scr)

“The arrangement is part of standard working capital management and payment term negotiations, which are common in large retail and wholesale businesses to optimise cash flow.

“Managing the timing of creditor payments is a routine financial management tool used to optimise cash flow across operations. Participation in this initiative was entirely voluntary, affecting less than 3.5% of total February creditor payments in KZN and an even smaller percentage of Spar’s national credit book,” said Zihle Nonganga, group executive: investor relations and communications at Spar.

Spar said that while a formal correction email was not sent to suppliers, those who sought clarification were engaged directly.

On Friday, Spar announced Swartz’s resignation, triggering a sharp market reaction. Shares plunged more than 10% in afternoon trade, adding to a near 8% decline recorded at market close the same day. The share price of the company, with a market valuation of about R14.68bn, has plunged about 47% over the past year.

According to Opportune Investments chief investment officer Chris Logan, Swartz’s abrupt exit fits a long-running pattern of instability at Spar, which has struggled for a decade due to poor capital allocation, SAP failures, CEO turnover and misalignment between the board and executives.

He said the leadership change could disrupt the group’s turnaround efforts, depending on whether the new CEO is the right fit.

While the timing, amid a big lawsuit and operational risks, may alarm investors, Spar’s turnaround story remains credible if it can address the structural issues behind its long-term underperformance.

MP9 Asset Management chief investment officer Aheesh Singh said investors are pricing in elevated uncertainty, but placing a financially disciplined leader at the helm could reduce risk if strategic consistency is maintained.

He said the investment case still exists, though Spar now trades more like a higher-risk stock, with weakened sentiment and leadership churn requiring a greater margin of safety.

The key test, he said, will be whether the new leadership delivers on execution, strengthens governance, improves margins, manages working capital and debt and restores store-level performance.