Virgin Active targets developed markets as premium wellness strategy drives growth

Global gym operator Virgin Active, partly owned by Christo Wiese’s Brait, is shifting its expansion focus to Europe, the UK and Australia rather than Africa.

The move comes as the group doubles down on a premium wellness strategy and invests heavily in transforming its clubs.

Global Virgin CEO Dean Kowarski told Business Day on Monday that the company sees its biggest growth opportunities in developed markets where demand for high-end wellness offerings is stronger and more scalable.

Virgin Active already operates in Botswana and Namibia, but Kowarski said Africa will not be the main driver of future growth as the company focuses on markets where its premium positioning can deliver stronger returns.

“The majority of our significant growth will come from more sophisticated global markets. Across Africa, I’m sure there are good opportunities, but how many premium clubs can we do in Kenya or Namibia? Our expansion will primarily come from Europe, the UK and Australia,” he said.

This comes as the company accelerates its efforts in transitioning its network of 227 clubs from a traditional gym model towards what Kowarski calls “social wellness clubs”.

This was a strategy he adopted when appointed CEO in 2022 to champion the combination of fitness, nutrition, recovery and social spaces into a single offering.

Virgin recently launched a flagship social wellness club in Cape Town in a R100m investment Kowarski described as the blueprint for future developments.

“This is a real proof of concept and a blueprint for what we can do globally. It’s a full social wellness club with an incredibly broad offering, and it’s been absolutely packed since opening,” said the CEO.

The facility includes traditional gym equipment alongside padel courts, swimming pools, recovery facilities, co-working spaces and meeting rooms, reflecting the company’s move to position its clubs as lifestyle destinations rather than purely exercise venues.

Virgin Active believes the shift reflects broader consumer trends, particularly growing interest in wellness and demand for real-world social experiences following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There has been a massive consumer shift towards wellness and in-real-life experiences,” Kowarski said.

“People don’t just want to exercise at home. They want to be with other people and engage in experiences.”

He said younger consumers are also increasingly ditching alcohol to focus on their well-being.

According to Kowarski, technology and AI are also central to Virgin Active’s operations. The company uses AI to predict which members are at risk of cancelling their memberships, optimise class schedules, improve equipment maintenance and personalise marketing.

He said the ability to reduce churn — the number of customers who end their relationship with a company within a given period — is one of the most important drivers of profitability at Virgin Active.

“AI allows us to identify at-risk members and intervene early.”

The move to wellness clubs has also coincided with higher membership prices, which have drawn criticism from some consumers.

Kowarski acknowledged the increases but said they reflect the expanded range of services included in the memberships.

“When you look at the value proposition, members get access to much more than just a gym. They get recovery facilities, classes, social spaces and other amenities included,” he said.

Virgin Active’s strategy also has implications for parent company Brait, which has previously indicated plans to eventually list the business.

Initially, it was earmarked for listing sometime in 2026, but in November last year Brait said the listing would be delayed. Kowarski said there is no fixed timeline for an initial public offering. He said the priority remains improving performance and scaling the wellness model.

“Our focus is on building the strongest global wellness business we can,” he said. “A listing or other event will happen at the right time when we can maximise value.”