Bidcorp boosts dividend despite lacklustre economic backdrop

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

International food services group Bidcorp increased profit, revenue and dividends at the halfway stage against the backdrop of weak global economic conditions and pressure on consumer spending.

HEPS for the six months to end-December rose 8.5% to 1,325.2c, while trading profit increased 8.1% to R6.8bn, the group said in a statement on Wednesday. Revenue grew 7.1% to R126.3bn, boosted by volume growth, price increases and acquisitions.

The company increased its interim shareholder payouts by 10% to 615c per share.

“This performance was achieved despite a global trading environment characterised by softer consumer discretionary spending, persistent core inflation and anaemic economic growth, as well as ongoing geopolitical uncertainty,” said CEO Bernard Berson.

According to the group, demand remained under pressure in many markets, particularly where discretionary spending is sensitive to economic conditions.

Growth was supported by strong performances in Europe, the UK, Australasia and emerging markets, which helped offset weaker trading in Greater China and parts of Asia where consumer confidence remains subdued.

Trading margins improved slightly to 5.4%, while gross profit margins remained stable at 24%.

Food inflation is steady but has shown signs of some upward pressure in certain jurisdictions, while cost inflation, particularly in labour and logistics, remains sticky. — Bidcorp interim results statement

Cash generated from operations rose 27.2% to R6.8bn. This supported a strong balance sheet, with net debt declining to R7.8bn and gearing remaining low.

Bidcorp said activity improved in the second quarter and during the festive season after a slower start to the first half. The group also completed four acquisitions to boost its existing operations and expand its product offering.

The group expects trading conditions to remain stable, with steady food inflation and manageable cost increases.

“Consumer demand is softer in most markets as elevated interest rates, persistent core inflation, and a higher cost of living continue to constrain discretionary spending,” it said

“Food inflation is steady but has shown signs of some upward pressure in certain jurisdictions, while cost inflation, particularly in labour and logistics, remains sticky. Global political uncertainty, changing trade dynamics, and intermittent supply chain disruptions continue to add volatility to the operating environment,” it said.