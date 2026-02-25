Etana and developer Mulilo reach financial close on Orkney solar project

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The power will be supplied to Etana’s commercial customers through wheeling via national and municipal distribution networks. Picture: SUPPLIED

Electricity trader Etana Energy has reached financial close with Mulilo on a utility-scale solar project near Orkney in the North West, marking further momentum in the expansion of privately developed renewable electricity supply in South Africa.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) plant has a capacity of 219MWdc and an export capacity of 150MWac, and is expected to generate about 478GWh of electricity annually once operational.

The power will be supplied to Etana’s commercial customers through wheeling via national and municipal distribution networks under a long-term power purchase agreement, with Etana acting as the sole off-taker.

Funding and advisory support were provided by a consortium, including Absa, Standard Bank, Arup and ENS Africa.

The Orkney project, the second deal between the two companies to reach financial close within 12 months, brings Etana’s total closed renewable capacity over the past year to more than 500MW, including previously announced solar and wind projects.

Etana is also wheeling electricity to Growthpoint premises across South Africa from the 5MW Boston hydroelectric plant in the Free State, which began commercial operation in October 2025.

Some of the trader’s commercial clients include the V&A Waterfront, Tharisa Mines and Petra Diamonds.

The Orkney project comes as South Africa’s private renewable energy market continues to grow, with more companies seeking electricity through wheeling arrangements. In recent months, Etana has signed supply agreements, including a long-term power purchase deal with mining group Sibanye-Stillwater.

Mulilo, founded in 2008, is a renewable energy developer and independent power producer that develops, owns and operates utility-scale wind, solar and battery storage projects in South Africa.