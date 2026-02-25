Inside the smartphone strategy powering Honor’s rapid growth in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In SA, where the smartphone market is defined by affordability, Honor has done well as an entry- and mid-market player. Now the Chinese consumer electronics company is pushing to leverage this success to expand its share of the lucrative premium smartphone segment.

The former Huawei subsidiary was listed as the country’s fastest-growing smartphone brand throughout 2023, according to Counterpoint Research data. It was estimated to have held 24% of the overall smartphone shipments at the time.

That momentum has continued, with the company crossing the 1-million-units-sold mark. Honor SA CEO Fred Zhou says the brand now ranks number two in SA by quantity of devices shipped in from abroad.

Data from UK research firm Omdia shows that Honor recorded the strongest overseas shipment growth among leading global smartphone brands in 2025, reinforcing the increasing role of international markets, including SA, in the brand’s global performance.

SA, specifically, recorded a 66% increase in overall business performance for Honor in this period, reflecting rising local demand for “reliable, value-driven smartphones”.

This is a dramatic ascent, particularly when you consider Honor only re-entered the South African market as an independent brand in 2021 following its split from Huawei. (It was originally introduced under the Huawei banner in 2018.)

Premium market push

While many Chinese smartphone vendors remain heavily focused on the entry-level tier, Honor has prioritised smartphones priced above $300 (about R4,830), which are considered premium and upper-mid-tier segments.

Mark Lei, Honor SA’s chief marketing officer, notes that the company has made rapid inroads into the local premium market, moving from a niche player to join Apple and Samsung as a top-three contender within two years.

The Honor Magic8 Pro. (Honor)

He is confident that the launch of the company’s latest flagship device, the Honor Magic8 Pro, will drive growth in this area.

The Magic8 Pro is a strong product that showcases Honor’s innovation, says Lei. “We believe we can triple — or even quadruple — sales compared with the Magic7 Pro.”

Innovations in AI across the board

A big part of Honor’s current strategy centres around advances in artificial intelligence (AI), which is currently the main bellwether driving innovation in the smartphone sector.

The company is focusing on “platform‑level AI”, an approach that integrates AI features into a device’s operating system rather than a single app, enabling them to work seamlessly across the phone.

Lei points to the brand’s Magic Portal feature — included on select devices such as the Magic8 Pro — as an example. It uses AI to understand user behaviour and streamline complex tasks into a single-step process.

Despite the premium push, Honor knows that entry-level phones are critical to its continued success and profitability. As Lei puts it, “80% of smartphones in SA are under R4,000. That’s the market scope in the country.”

For this reason, the company is ensuring that high-end features, including certain AI-powered capabilities, are incorporated into its more affordable devices, such as the newly released mid-range Honor X9d.

Tech consumers can trust

Alongside AI innovations, Honor is also doubling down on the durability of its devices. In markets such as SA, this approach aligns closely with consumer expectations around long device lifespans, battery performance, storage capacity, and overall value for everyday use.

Lei highlights that battery technology is an area where Chinese smartphone makers excel. Both the Honor Magic8 Pro and X9d feature a third-generation silicon-carbon battery, which allows for a higher energy density and better performance in cold temperatures compared to traditional graphite batteries.

Rivals Samsung and Apple are yet to adopt this new technology, which has caused some to speculate about its overall efficacy. Lei remains unfazed: “We are confident in the technology. We have an edge on hardware. We’ll continue to leverage that to grow market share.”

Lei says Honor’s growth in SA has also been driven by strong operator partnerships and product specifications tailored to local usage patterns, reinforcing trust and long-term customer relationships.

A key part of the company’s broader strategy is aggressive after-sales support. This includes ensuring devices are repairable, maintaining a steady supply of parts for repair shops, managing device replacements, and honouring warranties.

This article was sponsored by Honor.