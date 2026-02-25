Nepi Rockcastle lifts earnings as occupancy and consumer spending rise in Europe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nepi Rockcastle, the largest listed retail landlord in Central and Eastern Europe, reported accelerated trading momentum lifted its earnings as consumer spending strengthened across the region and strong retailer demand for space in its malls boosted overall occupancy.

The group’s portfolio has reached a valuation of €8.2bn (R154bn), cementing its position as one of Europe’s fastest-growing retail real estate platforms and the largest owner, operator and developer of shopping centres across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

“Looking ahead, we have over €840 m in development projects in the pipeline, including extensions, refurbishments, and other value-enhancing work, which will further strengthen our position,” it said.

The group has declared a dividend of 27.88 euro cents per share for the second half of 2025 and raised its guidance for 2026 distributable earnings per share, now expecting growth of about 3% on the 62.03c base, while keeping its 90% dividend payout ratio.

HEPS fell 15.4% to 51.27c. Tenant turnover rose 3.6% on a like-for-like basis while average spend per visit increased again. Strong retailer demand lifted overall occupancy to 98.8%. Meanwhile, net operating income reached €618m, up 11.2% from the previous year.

Nepi reported collections of almost 100%, while its European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) vacancies fell to 1.2% from 1.7% in 2024. Green energy added €9.6m to the group’s 2025 net operating income.

“Over the past four years, I’ve had the privilege of leading a company that has grown strongly. We’ve stayed disciplined in executing our strategy — recycling capital, optimising assets, delivering developments, unlocking new income streams and maintaining a strong balance sheet," said outgoing CEO Rudiger Dany.

The group has more than €1bn in liquidity, including €314m in cash and €740m in undrawn committed credit facilities. Its loan-to-value ratio stood at 32.8%, below its 35% long-term strategic target.

“I’m confident the company is in excellent hands. Marek Noetzel takes over as CEO on April 1 and his deep knowledge and focus on operational excellence make him the right leader for Nepi Rockcastle’s next chapter. I thank our shareholders, partners and colleagues for their support and look forward to the company’s future progress,” Dany said.

Business Day