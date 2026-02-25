PODCAST | Investec’s approach to technology investment and AI

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Investec’s ongoing technology investment is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lyndon Subroyen, Investec’s global head of digital and tech.

The conversation primarily focuses on the intersection of banking, regulation and the rapidly evolving landscape of AI.

Subroyen envisions a future involving autonomous agents that can perform tasks independently and even “teams of agents” overseen by a supervisor AI.

Investec now uses AI for internal tasks such as content generation, financial crime detection and helping staff understand complex listing rules across different stock exchanges.

Despite the heavy focus on tech, Subroyen emphasises Investec’s ethos: “digital anywhere, human always”.

The bank’s strategy is to use technology to remove friction and improve resilience while freeing up human employees to perform high-value work and maintain client trust.

Through the discussion, Subroyen details Investec’s approach to technology investment; the role of AI in banking, regulation across jurisdictions and outlook for 2026.

Subroyen describes the challenge of navigating multiple regulatory frameworks across the various jurisdictions where Investec operates, including South Africa, the UK, India, Switzerland, the US and Mauritius.

