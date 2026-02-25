WATCH: Turning transactions into trust

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The banking-as-usual era is dead. For Capitec, the future lies in transforming from a traditional lender into a high-scale technology business — a journey explored in the 11th instalment of Bank on it.

Launched in partnership with Business Day and hosted by renowned financial education influencer Koshiek Karan, this video and vodcast series features honest, insightful conversations with Capitec’s leaders, offering an unfiltered look into the engine room of SA’s largest digital bank.

In this episode, Karan sits down with Basani Maluleke, Personal Banking executive at Capitec, to explore how the bank is systematically dismantling its biggest operational challenge — branch queues — by turning supermarket till points into banking hubs and using data as a roadmap for financial inclusion.

Maluleke’s recent career journey has seen her move from managing 880 branches to overseeing the bank’s entire retail portfolio, giving her a rare, 360º view of Capitec’s DNA. This makes her uniquely qualified to weigh in on what enables the bank to maintain a culture of innovation while serving over 22-million clients in a volatile economic landscape.

Scaling financial inclusion through retail innovation

Addressing the challenge of bank queues, Maluleke says that Capitec’s popularity often creates its own operational bottlenecks, particularly around cash deposits.

To address this, the bank is aggressively pivoting its strategy to treat deposits as a retail function, partnering with retailers such as Pick n Pay to move high-volume, time-consuming transactions away from branches and onto the retail floor.

Capitec’s Emerging Market strategy sees the bank move beyond an app to solve real-world township economics.

By placing specialised point of sale (POS) devices in the hands of small merchants and spaza shops, the bank is creating a making card and QR payments as accessible and safe as physical cash, effectively digitising the informal economy.

It is intentionally using its culture as a scalable asset. Capitec has adopted a unique leadership culture where departmental silos are set aside to solve urgent client problems.

It’s also intent on growing its own talent pipeline as it looks to scale, while ensuring that its core DNA of simplicity and client-centricity remains intact.

Future-proofing a bank in SA’s volatile economy

Capitec currently derives 70% of its income from transactions and value-added services rather than traditional lending.

The bank has a long-term vision of becoming a technology business that happens to offer banking. However, while digital is the engine, a robust branch network remains the social connection point that human beings still crave.

Beyond the immediate operational fixes, Maluleke highlights how the bank is future-proofing its model by diversifying into non-lending revenue streams.

As South Africans become increasingly wary of debt in a high-interest environment, Capitec’s pivot towards value-added services like funeral insurance and digital airtime proves that the most resilient brands are those that embed themselves into the daily, non-financial habits of their users.

This shift isn’t just a revenue play; it’s a strategic move to ensure that Capitec remains the primary interface for the SA consumer, regardless of the economic climate.

For business leaders, marketers and entrepreneurs, this episode of Bank on it is a masterclass in managing the growing pains of a market-leading brand.

It offers actionable insights into how to leverage strategic partnerships to solve infrastructure challenges and how to transition a legacy service model into a tech-forward ecosystem without losing the trust of your core customer base.

If you want to understand how to build a resilient, multi-stream revenue business in 2026, this conversation provides a clear blueprint.

Watch it now:

About ‘Bank on it’

As a leading financial institution, Capitec is committed to empowering individuals and businesses. Through its Bank on it leadership series of videos and vodcast, the bank provides authentic conversations and actionable insights that help entrepreneurs and business leaders navigate the complexities of today’s market, reaffirming its commitment to financial inclusion and innovation.

New episodes of Bank on it premiere on Business Day TV (DStv Channel 412). You can also find them on the Business Day website and Business Day TV YouTube channel and Capitec’s YouTube channel and the bank’s website.

Follow the conversation and share your thoughts on social media using the hashtag #BankOnIt, and by following Capitec on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

