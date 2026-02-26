Liquid gets almost R10bn in fresh funding

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies clarified it still owns a majority of its data centre business.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has almost R10bn in fresh funding through a series of internal and external transactions. This as Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies clarified it still owns a majority of its data centre business.

On Thursday Liquid said it had fully repaid its rand term loan and dollar revolving credit facility. The group did not specifically say which facilities or lenders have been paid back.

In December 2024, Cassava secured $310m in funding for its operations, reorganising the business in the process.

This was split between an equity investment round of $90m, with participation from the US International Development Finance Corporation, the Finnish Fund for Industrial Cooperation, and Google, with the $220m balance made up of new credit facilities provided by Standard Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Nedbank, and the International Finance Corporation.

Liquid is a business of Cassava.

At the same time, Liquid has agreed to $410m in new rand- and dollar-denominated credit facilities from “a syndicate of commercial and development finance lenders”. Cassava is also injecting $195m in fresh capital into the Liquid business.

This translates into a total of $605m in new funds for the unit.

Cassava confirmed its Africa Data Centres (ADC) remains a wholly owned subsidiary.

Last month month, the Competition Commission, which investigates matters of antitrust and market structures, said it had recommended the Competition Tribunal “approve the proposed transaction whereby Stanlib Fund II intends to acquire Cassava ADC without conditions”.

ADC operates a network of hyperscale and edge data centres in Southern, East and West Africa.

Cassava clarified the transaction was for the sale of a minority stake in ADC’s South Africa business.

Apart from banks and investment from its parent, Liquid has long used the bond market as a source of funding.

It said it intends to issue a new $300m bond to replace its existing $620m bond in advance of its maturity in September 2026. This move will reduce its “overall leverage and further strengthen the company’s balance sheet”.

Cassava’s group CEO Hardy Pemhiwa said: “These transactions, alongside the recent sale of a minority stake in a data centre subsidiary in South Africa, are part of a significant strengthening of our capital structure as we position the group for accelerated growth.

“Through our One Cassava ecosystem, we are delivering innovative AI, cloud, data centre, payments and low-latency broadband connectivity solutions to enterprise customers across Africa.”

Masiyiwa’s Econet launched Cassava in 2021 as a new division, joining growth units such as fintech, fibre and a super app under one roof, as part of the group’s strategy for a future beyond the traditional telecom business.

Cassava houses Econet’s digital services and infrastructure product segments such as fibre, data centres and renewable energy, and cloud, cybersecurity and fintech.