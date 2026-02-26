Shaftesbury valuations climb as leasing pipeline strengthens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shaftesbury Capital lifted portfolio valuations by 6.6%, supported by income growth and firmer demand for prime West End assets in Covent Garden and Soho, as it heads into 2026 with a solid leasing pipeline.

The group completed 434 leasing transactions during the year, securing £39m (R839m) in contracted rent at levels 10.3% ahead of December 2024 estimated rental values, and 13.9% above previous passing rents, it said in results for the year to December.

Vacancy stood at 2.6% of estimated rental value at year-end. The company said trading in early 2026 reflects strong footfall and customer sales across its central London portfolio.

The group’s HEPS fell slightly to 3.3p from 3.4p in the previous period.

During the period, Shaftesbury invested £113.3m in capital expenditure and acquisitions to support asset management and drive rental growth. The group has also proposed a final cash dividend of 2.1p per ordinary share, subject to shareholder approval at its AGM on May 14.

“The investment in Covent Garden by global investor NBIM underscores the quality of our portfolio and confidence in our central London assets. With a strong balance sheet, we are well-positioned to pursue growth opportunities,” the group said.

According to Shaftesbury, demand for West End retail across its portfolio remains robust. The group’s estate — spanning streets in Covent Garden, Soho and neighbouring areas — continues to attract brands drawn to high footfall, cultural appeal and a diverse customer base. Limited availability on many of Shaftesbury’s streets is keeping rental levels close to record highs, it said.

“Our districts benefit from a seven-days-a-week trading environment, supported by strong tourism levels. Trading conditions have been generally positive, with strong performance in luxury, premium, fashion and lifestyle categories,” it said.