Fortress boosts income as property valuations rise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Fortress has lifted its distributable income as stronger market sentiment is set to boost property valuations and noncore asset sales.

The group reported combined like-for-like net operating income growth of 6.7% across its core retail and logistics portfolios, supported by positive lease reversions for the six months to end-December.

“Following a strong shift in market sentiment, demand for direct property assets is rising, driving valuations higher and supporting stronger asking prices. To maximise returns on noncore sales we are taking a patient approach to timing given the improving market conditions,” the group said.

The group has declared a dividend of 87.89c per Fortress B share for the first half of 2026. HEPS for B shares increased to 168.89c, up 0.14c.

Distribution hike

In addition, it has updated its distribution guidance for the 2026 financial year to 176.48c per share, up from 162.44c.

Turnover among tenants in the retail portfolio grew 4.6%, staying ahead of inflation, while like-for-like net operating income rose 7%, driven by strong trading and positive lease reversions, it said.

Total revenue, including investment income, rose 9.5% to R3.21bn while net asset value increased to R31.39bn. The group’s loan-to-value ratio fell to 38.1%.

The South African logistics portfolio’s exceptionally low vacancy of 0.3% highlights strong demand for premium-grade logistics facilities.

“While new developments have been and are being added in key nodes, they are mostly pre-let with limited speculative space coming to market. Tenants are also remaining in their existing facilities due to a lack of alternatives,” the group said.

The group expects sustained low vacancies and elevated construction costs to keep upward pressure on rentals. It cautioned that these favourable fundamentals could, in time, attract new supply into the market.

“We aim to have backup water available at our retail centres for two to three days, coupled with boreholes and purification plants. We currently have backup water tanks at 31 of our retail centres and our new logistics developments are built with backup tanks,” the group said.

The group had 103 operational solar photovoltaic plants by end-December, including three in Central and Eastern Europe, up from 96 six months earlier.

Fortress has restarted its development pipeline with a 7,920m² extension of Botlokwa Plaza in Limpopo, signalling renewed confidence in its retail strategy. The expansion will bring in anchor tenants such as Shoprite, Clicks and PEP Home, among others, with completion targeted for end-2026.