Record R2.8bn dividend for Northam shareholders as revenue jumps

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Northam Platinum rewarded shareholders with a record interim dividend of 700c a share as it bets on the fundamentals behind soaring platinum group metals (PGM) prices.

The rate is more than triple the final dividend for its previous financial year and equates to R2.8bn across its investors. It comes as the price of platinum has soared nearly 150% in the past year, lifting Northam’s operating profit more than five-fold.

Northam CEO Paul Dunne said while PGM prices were now offering relief to existing mining operations across the industry, the long lead-time of new developments meant supply was likely to remain constrained in the coming years.

“Ageing shafts and a paucity of investment over the past decade or more means that supply erosion will continue,” he said.

This bodes well for established players such as Northam, as demand for PGMs continues to be spurred by a slower-than-expected shift to electric vehicles and growing demand for PGMs from data centres and hydrogen fuel cells.

The reversal of several decarbonisation targets in both the US and Europe is also helping to boost automotive demand for PGMs, said Dunne.

Despite some recent speculative froth, due to geopolitical turmoil, our view remains that the underlying market factors driving pricing are fundamental — Paul Dunne, Northam CEO

“Despite some recent speculative froth, due to geopolitical turmoil, our view remains that the underlying market factors driving pricing are fundamental.

“While this should support the much-needed development of new operations, the extended timelines for mining development mean that primary supply of PGMs will continue to fall and thus current prices are likely to remain firm in the medium-term.”

The company reported a 60% jump in revenue to R23.25bn in the six months to end-December.

Operating profit was up 439% at R5.84bn, while headline earnings soared more than ten-fold to R15.24 a share.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 323% to R7.45bn.

In the past year, shares in Northam have gained more than 300%, outperforming Valterra Platinum and Impala Platinum. The miner’s market cap now sits above a record R170bn.

Last month shareholders cheered an operating update which showed its Eland asset, the ramp-up of which is central to the group’s growth strategy, picking up steam, reporting a production surge just shy of 45% year on year.

Business Day