Bidvest lifts dividend 5.3% as first-half profit rises

Bidvest Group has reported improved earnings for the six months ended December, supported by margin gains and solid cash generation.

However, the group warned that contract renewals at tighter pricing continue to weigh on margins and weak global demand remains a risk.

The diversified services group said on Monday that revenue increased 4% to R66.7bn, while trading profit rose 7% to R6.7bn. The trading profit margin increased to 10.1% as the group maintained cost control and achieved higher gross margins. Normalised HEPS from continuing operations increased 5.3% to 1,065.3c.

Operating cash flow climbed 36% to R6.1bn, lifting free cash flow to R3.8bn — about R2bn higher than a year earlier — as working capital investment fell and capital spending remained broadly stable, the company said.

The group declared an interim dividend of 495c per share, up 5.3% year on year.

All divisions contributed to profit growth, with international hygiene services continuing to expand and accounting for more than half of trading profit in the services international segment. Testing, inspection and compliance operations also grew, while hospitality services benefited from stronger inbound travel.

“Our strategy of building the largest international hygiene business is gaining traction, with the hygiene services operations now contributing 55% of Services International trading profit,” CEO Mpumi Madisa said.

The company said during the period it raised a $500m seven-year bond to refinance debt maturities and extend its funding profile.

Bidvest said demand is expected to remain supported in hygiene, hospitality and infrastructure-related services, including power projects. However, it flagged ongoing margin pressure from contract renewals, price deflation and weak economic conditions in some international markets.

“Our near-term focus is on ensuring that our portfolio of businesses deliver on their growth potential and generate strong operational cash flow. Free cash flow will primarily be used to reduce gross debt and build capacity to support medium- and long-term growth aspirations,” Madisa said.