Exxaro solidifies global manganese position with R10.6bn acquisition

Exxaro has been seeking to diversify into manganese and copper. File photo.

Exxaro Resources has solidified its position as a major global manganese player after the completion of the acquisition of manganese assets from Ntsimbintle Holdings and OMH Mauritius Corp in a transaction valued at R10.6bn.

The acquisition gives Exxaro 100% of Ntsimbintle Mining, which owns 50.1% of the Tshipi Borwa Mine, the world’s fourth-largest manganese mine, and 19.99% of Jupiter mines. It also includes 100% of Ntsimbintle Marketing and a 9% stake in Hotazel Manganese Mines.

Exxaro CEO Ben Magara described the transaction as a significant milestone.

“Exxaro becomes a globally significant manganese producer with its interest in Tshipi Borwa mine, a world-class, long-life asset favourably positioned on the industry cost curve.”

The deal also represents a major BEE milestone, bringing together two leading black economic empowerment companies in South Africa. Saki Macozoma, chairperson of Ntsimbintle Holdings, said the partnership “demonstrates the potential of BEE collaboration in building natural resources champions while delivering long-term value for South Africa”.

Exxaro funded the acquisition from its cash reserves, reducing its previous R12bn to R15bn cash buffer, which had been maintained as a financial safety net. The company recently refinanced R13bn in corporate facilities and is reviewing its capital allocation strategy to align with commodity market cycles.

The deal was implemented on February 27.

The transactions form part of Exxaro’s broader effort to expand its manganese portfolio as it seeks to rebalance its asset base.

Manganese is a key export commodity for South Africa and is used primarily in steel production, with growing interest in its role in battery supply chains.