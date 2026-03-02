Nampak CFO to step down at end of August

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nampak CFO Glenn Fullerton will step down at the end of August but will remain in office until then to ensure continuity and a structured handover.

Nampak is set for a change in its finance leadership after CFO Glenn Fullerton tendered his resignation, the group said on Monday, marking another transition point for a company consolidating after years of financial strain.

Fullerton will step down at the end of August but will remain in office until then to ensure continuity and a structured handover. The departure comes as the packaging manufacturer continues to bed down its operational reset and balance sheet repair, efforts that have defined the group’s recent strategy.

“A formal search for a successor is under way, led by the nominations & remuneration committee. The board said it is seeking a suitably qualified and experienced candidate to guide the finance function through the next phase of the company’s recovery,” the group said.

The company provided no reasons for the resignation.

It thanked Fullerton for his contribution during what it described as a period of significant change, a tenure defined by restructuring, asset disposals and decisive steps to steady a once-strained balance sheet.

“For investors, the change at the top of the finance function will be closely watched. The incoming CFO will inherit a leaner business, with the task of converting financial stabilisation into durable performance,” the group said.

In its integrated report for 2025, the group said it is moving from stabilisation to growth and operational optimisation. Net debt was reduced by 52% to R2.1bn after the R1.5bn sale of its Nigerian beverage can business, which management said eased debt and interest pressures.