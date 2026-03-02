PODCAST | Capitec Bank bets on self-service and AI to reshape branch experience

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Capitec’s technology strategy and investment is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Blessing Mgaga, executive head of retail client experience delivery at Capitec.

According to Mgaga, the bank’s self-service terminals have evolved and now handle more than 60% of branch interactions. This translates to about 5-million to 6-million customer interactions each month.

These terminals allow customers to perform simple tasks, such as printing statements or UIF documents and proof of accounts, freeing up consultants for complex issues.

The bank has recently introduced new hardware that Mgaga said allows for “bottom-up” redesigned interactions, including ID applications.

Through the discussion, Mgaga details the bank’s approach to tech, the value of self-service, investment in bank branches, and use of AI.

Capitec has been incorporating more generative AI functionality into its customer service processes as a way to help agents resolve customer queries faster.

