Spear Reit occupancy climbs, driving optimistic financial outlook

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spear Reit has lifted its earnings outlook for the 2026 financial year, buoyed by stronger-than-expected leasing momentum that has tightened vacancies across its portfolio.

Distributable income per share is forecast to grow 5%-6% after occupancy improved to 97.16%, the Western Cape-focused company said in a preclose update for the 10 months to end-December.

“The team has focused on leveraging stronger market conditions and rising tenant activity, driving Spear’s occupancy to its highest level since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

HEPS rose 2.8% to 74.94c, up from 72.92c and it declared a payout ratio of 95%. During the year, Spear acquired additional real estate assets to the value of R1bn at an average acquisition yield of 9.54%, which is in excess of Spear’s weighted average cost of capital.

Demand drivers include strong return-to-office and letting momentum, semigration, localisation, commencement of an interest rate cutting cycle in South Africa and a constraint in supply of real estate assets in certain sub-sectors in the Western Cape.

The group also reported strong demand in its industrial portfolio, with rental stock in prime locations continuing to attract robust interest. Vacancy rates across the group’s portfolio show a tight market in industrial space at 2.24%, while commercial properties recorded a higher 5.63% vacancy. Retail space remains relatively constrained with vacancies at just 1.59%.

Its industrial development pipeline is set to expand the core portfolio, with the GTX development in George adding 30,000 square metres of gross lettable area, Bravo Park Extension 2 in Blackheath contributing 7,500 square metres and The Anchorage in Paarden Eiland a further 2,000 square metres.

“Most of Spear’s tenants reported positive festive-season trading with footfall and basket sizes meeting expectations. National tenants now make up 58.7% of the retail portfolio, a proportion management aims to grow to further reduce credit risk,” it said.

The group’s loan-to-value ratio stood at 25.04%.

Spear said it is well positioned to execute on its strategy for the remainder of the 2026 financial year, with operational and financial performance tracking in line with management’s forecasts.