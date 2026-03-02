Sugar takes big bite of RCL Foods’ profit, forcing 25% dividend cut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Food producer RCL Foods has suffered a steep decline in earnings at the halfway stage of the financial year, forcing the company to cut shareholder payouts by a quarter as the sugar crisis weighs on overall performance.

South Africa is grappling with a severe sugar crisis worsened by the financial turmoil of major producer Tongaat Hulett, a surge of cheap, subsidised imports, and the effects of the sugar tax.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions reports that approximately 35,000 to 40,000 workers’ livelihoods are jeopardised, while nearly 15,500 cane growers face adverse effects.

As one of the top 25 producers of sugar worldwide, the South African sugar industry is a significant agricultural sector worth about R24bn ($1.5bn). Any disruptions in milling operations have the potential to upset the rural economy and further reduce profits for impacted businesses.

RCL is one of the companies feeling the pinch. It reported on Monday that HEPS for continuing operations for the six months ended December fell more than 30% to 75.9c. Revenue declined 1.9% to R13.3bn while underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) from continuing operations fell more than 14%.

Cheap imports

The weak performance was driven by the group’s sugar division, which faced a surge in low-priced imports, falling global sugar prices and a stronger rand. RCL said these pressures forced more locally produced sugar to be sold into export markets where prices are lower, reducing profitability.

According to RCL, the situation threatens the sustainability of the local sugar industry, with inadequate tariff protection allowing imports to displace domestic production. The tariff formula is currently under review by the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa, with the company saying that an urgent resolution is needed to protect growers and millers.

The sharp drop in earnings prompted the group to cut its interim dividend by 25% to 15c per share, highlighting the financial effects of the downturn.

Beyond sugar, RCL Foods’ core grocery and baking businesses also faced difficult trading conditions, reflecting pressure on consumer demand.

The groceries division experienced lower volumes, though profitability improved due to better margins in its culinary products, higher pet food sales, and a favourable product mix in beverages. However, a temporary halt in production at its dry pet food facility limited its ability to fully meet demand towards the end of the period.

RCL said the baking division reported a flat underlying performance, with declining volumes in bread, buns, rolls and milling offset by stronger sales in pies and speciality products, supported by operational efficiencies and product innovation.

Overall group ebitda from continuing operations declined 24.6% to R1.17bn.

The results also reflect the reshaped group following the unbundling of Rainbow Chicken in July 2024, leaving RCL Foods focused on its core — groceries, baking and sugar.

“Based on our performance to date, we have confidence in our continued ability to drive efficiencies across the business,” said CEO Paul Cruickshank.