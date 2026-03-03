KAP’s Safripol secures ruling in pricing dispute with Sasol

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KAP’s plastics manufacturing unit, Safripol, has secured a ruling in its favour in a dispute with Sasol over ethylene pricing.

KAP’s plastics manufacturing unit, Safripol, has secured a ruling in its favour in a dispute with Sasol over ethylene pricing, a matter first publicly disclosed in KAP’s 2024 financial statements and Sens announcements.

The industrial group on Monday said an independent arbitrator, appointed to interpret the supply agreement, ruled in Safripol’s favour, including the recovery of legal costs. The decision resolves the price issue, though Sasol could still request a high court review.

Sasol, South Africa’s main producer of ethylene and propylene, supplies these chemicals under long-term contracts. Ethylene is a raw material for Safripol, which produces polypropylene and high-density polyethylene used in food and beverage packaging such as bottles and containers, industrial products such as piping and crates, and consumer goods, including household storage items and plastic furniture.

Sasol has responded that the arbitration award did not address the pricing principles in the contract and that it is reviewing the decision and considering its options. The company also confirmed that the Competition Tribunal’s ruling on Safripol’s interim relief application has not yet been received and that multiple disputes remain ongoing between the parties concerning ethylene supply arrangements.

Other outstanding issues include Safripol’s challenge of Sasol’s volume commitments, claiming that Sasol has not supplied the agreed quantities of ethylene, and ongoing investigations by the Competition Commission into whether Sasol’s dominant position in the market may breach the Competition Act. KAP said the disputes are complex and likely to be lengthy.