Rio Tinto closes book on years of unrest with nod for Richards Bay Minerals

Rio Tinto has given the long-awaited nod to Richards Bay Minerals’ (RBM) $473m (R8.5bn) Zulti South expansion project, ending half a decade of security-related stagnation.

The project, which RBM sees as core to its growth strategy, has been on pause since 2020 due to security concerns, which came to a head when GM Nico Swart was assassinated on his way to work in 2021.

The green light from Rio Tinto represents a vote of confidence in RBM’s improved relationships with local communities.

RBM MD Werner Duvenhage said the expansion project, which aims to extend Zulti South’s lifespan to 2050, is pivotal to securing the company’s future.

“This project is not about expansion; it represents our commitment to sustaining jobs and continuing to make a meaningful contribution to the province, the country and the host communities,” said Duvenhage.

“The decision to proceed also reflects improved security conditions and strengthened community partnerships. The support of the government, amakhosi and host communities has been vital in getting us where we are today and establishing this stability.”

In an interview early in 2026, Duvenhage told Business Day that the social environment had steadily improved since 2021, citing a year of operations without any community disruptions. At the time, he expected the expansion to receive Rio Tinto’s blessing by the middle of 2025.

RBM is South Africa’s largest mineral sands producer, which extracts titanium, iron, zircon and rutile from the vast mineral-rich sands of KwaZulu-Natal.

The mine, whose history in the province stretches back 45 years, produces predominantly zircon, rutile, iron and slag — materials used in everything from paint and smartphones to sunscreen — according to Rio Tinto, which holds a 74% stake. Blue Horizon, a consortium of investors and host communities, owns the rest.

However, the green light comes just six months after Rio Tinto announced a sweeping asset restructuring that could see it sell off RBM, along with its Quebec iron and titanium business and its US borates mine.

In a statement on Monday, Rio Tinto said it expects construction of the Zulti South expansion to start by the end of March. It will take 30 months to complete, with the first output expected by the end of 2028.

“This first phase will support RBM’s supply of zircon and ilmenite, while the second phase will follow as part of the long-term development strategy,” it said.