WATCH: Unpacking Nedbank’s annual results

Nedbank has released its full-year results, showing a 2% increase in headline earnings to R17.2bn for the year to end-December. The firm has also announced that its customer base has expanded to 8-million clients for the first time in its nearly 140-year history. To unpack the results in more detail and delve into the strategy behind how the bank is attracting customers, Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CEO Jason Quinn.