Bell signs North America motor grader supply deal with CNH

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bell Equipment has signed a supply agreement with CNH Industrial America, the US-based subsidiary of global capital goods manufacturer CNH Industrial, to produce and supply motor graders for distribution in the US and Canada.

Under the agreement announced on Wednesday, the South African original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will manufacture motor graders that will be sold under the Case Construction Equipment brand owned by CNH.

While built by Bell, the machines will carry the Case name and be distributed through CNH’s established dealer network in North America. Case is CNH Industrial’s construction equipment brand, covering machinery such as motor graders, excavators, dozers and wheel loaders.

Motor graders are heavy machines used to create level surfaces and controlled slopes, primarily in road construction, infrastructure projects and mining operations. In North America, they are also widely used for highway maintenance and snow removal.

The first Case-branded motor graders are expected to be supplied in the second half of 2026. Bell said the agreement supports its strategy to expand its motor grader product line and allows for an earlier-than-planned entry into the US and Canadian markets.

The company expects the deal to contribute to increased production volumes of the motor grader range over the medium to long term.

The agreement applies only to motor graders. Bell’s articulated dump trucks will continue to be distributed in the US under the Bell brand by Bell Trucks America, its appointed independent distributor in that market.

CNH Industrial is a global manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment, as well as powertrain solutions and related services. CNH operates a dealer network across North America, providing distribution, servicing and parts support for its equipment range.