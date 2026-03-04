Cashbuild lifts early revenue 8% but flags tough trading ahead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hardware retailer Cashbuild kicked off the new financial year on a positive note, reporting group revenue for the seven weeks after its reporting date up 8% compared with the same period last year.

Still, the group has cautioned that trading conditions are likely to remain challenging, signalling that the modest recovery comes against a backdrop of constrained consumer spending and a tough operating environment, it said in its interim results for the six months to end in December.

“Revenue for the seven weeks after the reporting date increased 8% year on year. However, management cautioned that trading conditions are expected to remain challenging,” it said.

The group opened four new stores, refurbished eight and relocated one during the period, while closing an underperforming outlet. It acquired three Amper Alles stores and exited Malawi, disposing of its two-store operation.

The board declared an interim dividend of 393c per share, up from 326c a year earlier

The group said expansion and refurbishments would continue in a controlled manner, with the rollout of its Small Model Stores (SMS) on track.

Revenue for the period edged up 3% with growth driven largely by contributions from new, refurbished and acquired stores, while pre-existing outlets recorded modest gains.

Transactions through the tills rose 4% while selling price inflation remained modest at 0.8%. Gross profit climbed 7%, lifting the gross margin to 25%, and operating expenses increased 6% excluding the Malawi disposal.

Cash and short-term funds rose 8% to R2.1bn while stock levels, including those at new stores, also increased 8%. This pushed stock days — a measure of how long inventory sits before being sold — up to 93 days from 88 a year earlier, indicating that, on average, it is taking slightly longer to turn stock into sales.