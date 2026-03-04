Discounts cut into Woolies’ profit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Woolworths has reported a 23% decline in profit before tax for the first half of its 2026 financial year as promotional activity and higher costs squeezed margins despite growing sales.

The multifaceted retailer said profit before tax fell to R2bn in the 26 weeks to end-December 28 even as group turnover and concession sales rose more than 5% to R42.5bn.

Woolworths said the weaker bottom line was largely due to margin pressure across its businesses. Gross profit was hit by targeted price cuts, increased promotions to clear excess inventory, the growth of lower-margin online channels and investment in long-term capacity.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased 3.2% to R4.6bn, while HEPS rose 9.6% to 167.4c.

In South Africa, the food business emerged as a key growth driver for the period with turnover and concession sales up 7%, boosted by market share gains and volume growth. Online sales through Woolies Dash jumped 23%, with the group saying that it now accounts for 7.2% of food sales.

However, the expansion of the Midrand distribution centre reached depreciation costs, putting pressure on margins.

Woolworths said the fashion, beauty and home division grew sales by 6.2%, supported by improved product availability and strong festive trading. But gross margins dropped as the group cleared excess stock and invested in price reductions, particularly in kidswear.

In Australia, Country Road Group sales increased 2.3%, but trading slowed in December as consumer confidence weakened amid inflation and higher interest rates.

Net borrowings increased to R5.8bn, though the group said its debt levels remain within target. Cash generation improved, while cash conversion rose to 109.8%.

The group said it expects an improvement in overall financial performance for the full year, though global uncertainty and pressure on Australian consumers may continue to weigh on trading conditions.