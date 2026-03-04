PODCAST | Chapu’s strategy to move beyond traditional audits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ncumisa Saba-Mkunqwana, CEO of Chapu Chartered Accountants (left), and Rhangani Mbhalati, founder and executive chairman.

Chapu Chartered Accountants’ strategy to move beyond traditional audits is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by executives from Chapu: Ncumisa Saba-Mkunqwana, the firm’s CEO, and Rhangani Mbhalati, founder and chair.

The discussion highlights the firm’s growth and strategic transitions in the past two years.

A significant portion of the discussion focuses on the leadership shift at Chapu. Mbhalati, who previously served as MD, moved into the role of executive chair to allow Mkunqwana to take over as CEO.

The founder explains that as Chapu grew beyond a small business, it required a shift from individual-centric leadership to a systems-driven organisation.

He felt Mkunqwana was the right person to lead this next phase due to her expertise in quality standards and their shared background from the auditor-general’s office.

Mkunqwana says the firm successfully met its “Strategy 2026” goals early and is now focused on 2030.

This new roadmap emphasises moving from a public-sector focus towards a more even split between public and private sector business. Over time, the firm will focus more on the private sector.

Chapu has established several specialised units to provide value-added services beyond audit.

Through the discussion, the audit experts outline Chapu’s growth over 11 years; transition in leadership; strategy to gain more private sector clients; and the reorganisation of the firm’s practices.

Probity and supply chain advisory is focused on procurement integrity, while public sector consulting leverages the firm’s deep experience with government entities. ESG and tax is working to address increased client demand for sustainability reporting and tax quality, with wealth and legacy advisory helping clients manage assets and multi-generational wealth.

The firm is heavily investing in its digital advisory practice.

