Strong sales lift AfroCentric revenue but impairments push it into loss

AfroCentric Investment Corporation, a JSE-listed healthcare investment holding company, on Wednesday announced revenue growth for the year to end-December but posted a loss as asset impairments and business disposals weighed on results.

Total revenue from continuing operations increased 93.9% to R7.30bn, compared with R3.76bn in the previous six-month period. Headline earnings rose to R117.1m (13.92c per share), up from R31.9m.

Despite higher revenue, the group reported a basic loss of R1.27bn (151.55c per share) and a loss before tax of R532m, compared with a profit of R225m in the previous period. Management said the loss was driven largely by impairments of assets totalling about R1.59bn and the impact of discontinued operations, including the Activo Group, ADS Group and Wellworx.

No dividend was declared for 2025, compared with 6c per share in the previous period.

AfroCentric operates a diversified healthcare portfolio, including Medscheme, South Africa’s largest medical scheme administrator, and Pharmacy Direct, a specialist medicine provider.

The Activo Group, which manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products, is being exited as AfroCentric focuses on its core healthcare administration and managed care services.

The ADS Group provided broker support, marketing and sales services to Medscheme clients while Wellworx offered financial services, including medical aid and gap cover advice.

Both ADS and Wellworx were sold to Sanlam Life Insurance as part of the group’s strategy to simplify its structure. Sanlam now holds a 59% stake in AfroCentric.