Bolt the first e-hailer to register under SA government’s new transport regulations

Bolt has been issued a certificate of registration by the National Public Transport Regulator formally confirming the company’s compliance with the new regulations. File photo.

Bolt has become the first e-hailing provider to be registered under government’s newly implemented transport regulations that seek to formalise a sector that has been fraught with ambiguity, safety concerns and uncertainty for the past decade.

South Africa recently overhauled its transport laws to formally recognise and regulate e-hailing services such as Bolt, Uber and inDrive. The new regulatory framework also aims to modernise the e-hailing sector, improve oversight and enhance safety standards while providing greater certainty for drivers, riders and platform operators.

The changes come via the National Land Transport Amendment Act, which was gazetted in September 2025 and introduced a strict 180-day compliance window that ends on March 11 2026.

Bolt said it had been issued a certificate of registration by the National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR) formally confirming the company’s compliance with the new regulations.

Many of the rules and requirements laid out in the regulations are commonplace in the industry, such as driver verifications, ensuring riders are picked up in designated areas where applicable and use of panic buttons in the case of emergencies.

According to the department of transport, app developers who permit users to use their apps without an operating licence risk a fine of up to R100,000 or up to two years in jail. All apps must also be registered with the regulators.

The regulations also put a burden of compliance on drivers.

For example, drivers are no longer permitted to operate on charter permits or metered taxi licences indefinitely. They must convert to a specific e-hailing operating licence, which costs about R5,000 and is valid for seven years.

Fikile Nzuza-Chunga, senior public policy manager for Bolt South Africa, said: “We have always welcomed the introduction of clear and progressive regulations for the e-hailing sector. From the outset, we have worked closely with regulators and industry stakeholders to ensure compliance and welcome the framework that supports innovation, safety and sustainable growth.

“Receiving the certificate of registration from the NPTR is an important milestone not only for Bolt but for the broader e-hailing industry, as it strengthens trust and enhances safety for driver operators and passengers.”

In South Africa, Bolt has about 40,000 drivers and reports more than 1.4-million users.

The sector has dealt with issues over the years.

Since e-hailing took hold in South Africa a decade ago, the tension between drivers on the platforms and legacy meter taxis has dominated headlines. Tied to this have been safety concerns for consumers, with reports over the years of people being attacked and violated.

Bolt, Uber and inDrive have had to tighten security and roll out more safety features to stay competitive.

Ride-hailing drivers have long fought for protections under the law, saying they want more than simple employee status.