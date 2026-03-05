Stadio expects up to 27% jump in core headline earnings for 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Private higher education group Stadio says it expects stronger earnings for its full 2025 financial year as demand and revenue continue to grow.

In a trading statement on Tuesday, the group, which owns creative school AFDA, said its core headline earnings per share, a key underlying performance measure, for the year to end-December are expected to rise by up to 27.3%, ranging from 36.9c to 40.1c, compared with the 31.5c recorded in the previous year.

The expected improvement in full-year earnings comes after a solid first half, during which the group reported a growing demand for its programmes despite a constrained economy.

In its interim results, Stadio said revenue growth outpaced cost increases, boosting higher operating profit and improving margins.

The group described the performance as “robust”, citing strong cash generation and steady enrolment growth across both contact and distance offerings.

The group reiterated its ambitions to reach its pre-listing target by the end of 2026 and longer-term expansion plans aimed at increasing the student base by the end of the decade.

Stadio has continued investing in infrastructure to support this growth. Construction for its new Durbanville campus is on track, with the board having already approved the second phase of the development, Business Day previously reported.