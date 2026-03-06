African Rainbow Minerals rides PGM price wave despite ferrous slump

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) reported a rise in headline earnings for the six months to end-December as soaring platinum group metal (PGM) prices boosted profit at its Two Rivers and Modikwa mines.

But the overall earnings growth for the group, chaired by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, masked ongoing trouble at the group’s iron ore and manganese operations, where rising operational costs and persistently weak markets continue to place a drag on earnings.

Shares in the miner fell by nearly 5% on the release of its interim results, making it the JSE’s worst-performing share in morning trade.

Rallying PGM prices, however, have pushed the group’s stock up more than 50% in the past year, but concerns about its costly ferrous division have seen it underperforming other PGM producers.

“Unit costs remained under pressure due to lower production volumes and above-inflation increases in costs across most of our operations,” ARM said in its latest results.

The miner’s ferrous metals unit saw headline earnings slip 34% from the previous first half to R1.24bn, with manganese headline earnings plunging 84% as export sales fell in a low-price environment.

Iron ore volumes also fell as the group put its Beeshoek Mine into care and maintenance in October after its sole customer cut ties in July. As a result, retrenchment costs, lower volumes and rehabilitation costs offset higher iron ore prices during this period.

Last year, the group’s ferrous operations announced sweeping job cuts to reduce costs amid persistently low prices and rising input costs. In July, ARM subsidiary Assmang announced that it would mothball its Cato Ridge Works (CRW) ferromanganese smelter in KwaZulu-Natal, putting 600 jobs on the line.

The group said on Friday that it was “actively working with Transnet and other industry peers to reform, stabilise and improve the iron ore export rail and port network” in a bid to revive the ferrous unit.

“The collaborative efforts between the OUF [Ore Export Corridor Users Forum] and Transnet have helped improve ore rail transport, with Assmang reporting a 7% period-on-period increase in rail performance,” it said.

In the coming quarter, the Manganese Producers Consortium, a body representing four major manganese producers that account for more than 60% of South Africa’s manganese exports, including ARM, plans to request a joint-venture partnership with Transnet, it said.

The agreement would allow the groups to “design, build, construct and operate the new manganese ore export port at Ngqura, namely the Ngqura Manganese Ore Export Terminal”.

“These initiatives, undertaken through the ore user’s forum and Manganese Producers Consortium, demonstrate that collaboration can take many forms and will drive developments across the logistics landscapes over the medium to long term,” said ARM.

The PGM price jumps at ARM’s Two Rivers and Modikwa mines led to basic earnings soaring by 69% in the period under review, reaching R2.35bn, while revenue increased by 32% to R8.4bn.

HEPS were up 10% at R8.66, and an interim dividend of R5 per share was declared, in line with the group’s dividend policy.