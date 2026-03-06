Investing in SA: FNB strengthens Non-Resident Private Banking support

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FNB’s Non-Resident Private Banking offering provides dedicated advisory support to international investors managing property and cross-border wealth in SA.

Managing property ownership, investments and regulatory requirements across borders remains a key challenge for many non-resident investors with interests in SA.

In response to continued interest from global and high-net-worth investors, First National Bank (FNB) has enhanced its Non-Resident Private Banking offering to support international clients investing in the country.

The enhancement comes amid increased activity from non-resident clients in the South African property and investment space, particularly affluent investors seeking guidance on local banking, regulatory and exchange control requirements when investing in property or managing cross-border wealth.

SA continues to attract non-resident investors seeking exposure to high-value residential and investment property, alongside opportunities to grow and manage wealth locally.

“Non-resident clients are looking for more than just a bank account — they want a trusted partner who understands both global wealth considerations and the local South African landscape,” says Stanton Govender, executive head of Foreign Nationals and Non-Resident Banking at FNB Personal and Private Core Banking.

“Our Non-Resident Private offering is designed to provide that confidence by combining personalised advice, dedicated support and access to banking capabilities that can be managed from anywhere in the world.”

The value of this support is often most evident during periods of financial transition. In one recent case, a former European diplomat required assistance with selling a South African property, reinvesting funds locally and transferring a portion of the proceeds offshore, all while complying with SA’s exchange control requirements.

Through a single adviser relationship, the client received guidance across regulatory documentation, transaction execution and investment decisions, helping to simplify what could have otherwise been an overwhelming process.

FNB’s Non-Resident Private offering is structured around a dedicated adviser model, providing clients with a consistent point of contact and access to specialist expertise across investments, lending and foreign exchange.

This approach reflects the growing demand among non-resident clients for continuity and informed decision-making when managing wealth across jurisdictions.

The offering forms part of FNB’s broader private banking approach to supporting clients whose financial lives increasingly span multiple countries.

“Our non-resident private clients often face complex financial decisions across time zones and regulatory environments,” Govender adds.

“By offering continuity of advice and access to specialist support, we are able to assist clients not only with their day-to-day banking needs but also with their longer-term wealth and investment planning in SA”.

For many non-resident investors, property ownership is a central part of their financial relationship with SA. Through the Non-Resident Private offering, clients can access secured lending solutions, including home loans for residential, holiday or investment properties, subject to qualifying criteria.

The offering also supports a range of liquidity needs through access to cash and savings investment options.

Clients are able to establish and manage their banking relationship remotely via FNB’s Non-Resident Centre, supported by digital banking platforms that allow accounts to be managed from outside the country.

Dedicated virtual support enables clients to access assistance across time zones without the need for frequent in-country visits.

The offering builds on FNB’s established experience in the non-resident market. The bank supports clients from over 169 countries, who collectively hold billions in investment balances.

Over time, FNB has facilitated financing for numerous high-value property investments by non-resident investors, supporting cross-border investment into SA.

As international interest in South African property and investment opportunities continues, FNB’s Non-Resident Private offering positions the bank as a long-term partner for non-resident investors seeking clarity, continuity and trusted local expertise.

For investors navigating this county’s financial landscape from abroad, the offering is designed to provide greater confidence and informed decision-making.

For more information or to open an FNB Non-Resident Current Account, visit the bank’s website or visit an FNB branch during your next visit to SA.

This article was sponsored by First National Bank.