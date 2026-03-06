NEWS ANALYSIS | Showmax closure underscores shift in streaming industry priorities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The impending closure of Showmax is a local proof point of the pressure that technology-backed businesses now have to reach profitability quickly. It underscores an unwillingness from investors and operators to sustain prolonged losses in the name of scale and future earnings.

The move also coincides with the broader trend regarding consolidation in the global streaming sector.

On Thursday, MultiChoice said it will soon shut down its Showmax on-demand video streaming service as part of the group’s effort to rein in costs and cut loss-making units, having spent more than R6bn on the project.

For many, Showmax has been a big deal. MultiChoice’s long-term strategy, as with DStv, was to provide subscription-fatigued consumers with one platform, for one bundled price, that would offer content from multiple providers. As such, Showmax had become the main avenue for African audiences to stream content from the likes of NBC/Peacock, HBO and Paramount, with its large trove of local content.

However, Africa’s largest pay-TV operator has had to confront the reality that the growth and adoption of its streaming service was slower than initially projected, while continuing to drain financial resources for technology, development and content costs.

MultiChoice flagged this reality in its most recent publicly available annual report.

The idea of investing billions in a technology-backed platform, running for years at a loss as it scales and making a profit much later is nothing new.

E-commerce giant Amazon spent years in the red as Jeff Bezos ploughed an eye-watering amount of capital into developing one of the world’s most formidable logistics, payments and loyalty systems with little to no profit.

Showmax’s biggest competition, Netflix, started its streaming service in 2007 and took more than a decade to start operating in the black. The company said it now has more than 300-million paid memberships in more than 190 countries.

Even then, such a state of affairs remains quite jarring for South Africa’s more prudent investor community, as well as MultiChoice’s new owners, Canal+, who are aggressively working to cut costs.

As Leslie Adams, sales director at Reach Africa, said: “The streaming industry globally is moving out of its ‘growth at all costs’ phase, which saw it prioritise subscriber count and into a period where sustainable economics and scale matter far more.

“Content costs continue to rise, from premium series to sports rights, which makes it increasingly difficult for platforms to compete without significant scale. As a result, consolidation across the sector is inevitable and we’re likely to see more moves like these.”

The streaming industry globally is moving out of its ‘growth at all costs’ phase, which saw it prioritise subscriber count and into a period where sustainable economics and scale matter far more. — Leslie Adams, sales director at Reach Africa

In MultiChoice’s case, Canal+ has indicated that it aims to create a one-stop super app that combines its streaming efforts into one app.

The French broadcaster is betting on the tie-up with MultiChoice, known as Canal+ Africa, to bring it closer to its goal of reaching 100-million customers. This promise of scale, cost savings and deeper financial muscle is critical ammunition in a market architecture shaped by entertainment giants such as Netflix.

Canal+ already has a streaming platform. Like MultiChoice, the company has been aggregating content and access to platforms such as Apple TV+, Netflix, HBO Max, Bein Sports and Paramount+ in addition to its own productions and programming.

“At the same time, we’re also seeing more bundling, aggregation and advertising-supported models emerge as platforms search for new revenue streams,” Adams said.

‘Fewer standalone services, stronger platforms’

“For viewers, this is likely to mean fewer standalone services, but stronger platforms, more bundled offerings and a growing mix of subscription and ad-supported viewing options.”

Globally, the media and entertainment consolidation wave came to a head in recent months with Netflix and Paramount both bidding huge sums to buy out Warner Bros.

A new updated version of Showmax, underpinned by technology from US giant NBCUniversal, began operating in February 2024. The project had helped the group to defend Showmax’s place as the largest streaming platform in Africa, ahead of international rivals.

In April, MultiChoice said that since September 27 2024 it and NBC had provided $145m (R2.6bn) in equity funding to Showmax in proportion to their shareholdings. In addition, MultiChoice provided $800,000 more as equity funding to cover its specific shareholder costs. This adds to the $164m spent by the DStv operator and NBC between April and September 2024.

This translates to almost $310m just in 2024 with more probably spent in 2025, which has not been disclosed.