NEWS ANALYSIS | Spar’s incoming CEO inherits shareholder discontent

Reeza Isaacs, Spar's new CEO, has his work cut out with the group's legacy issues and, more recently, an outcry over executive pay. Picture:

Spar’s new CEO, Reeza Isaacs, is stepping into his role at a time of investor discontent over several issues — most recently executive pay, for which the wholesaler received a sharp rebuke at its AGM.

Wednesday’s vote on the company’s remuneration policy came just days after Isaacs officially replaced Angelo Swartz, inheriting a balance sheet that is stabilising and, according to MP9 Asset Management chief investment officer Aheesh Singh, a mandate from shareholders to demonstrate that executive rewards are aligned with performance.

While all other resolutions were approved, just more than 61% of shareholders voted against the non-binding advisory vote on the implementation of executive pay. The group’s remuneration policy received stronger backing at almost 70%, but more than 30% of investors expressed concern about how pay translates into performance. Under JSE rules, opposition exceeding 25% triggers a formal engagement process with shareholders.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Spar has invited dissenting shareholders to submit comments or recommendations by March 27, and has pledged to host a virtual meeting with board representatives to address concerns.

Singh said the votes sent a stern message. “Investors are no longer prepared to approve executive packages without hard evidence of delivery and proof that management has made meaningful progress on governance, balance sheet repair, and operations before any big cheques are written,” he said.

Theory and practice

Spar says its remuneration policy is designed to link executive pay with company performance. It comprises a fixed salary, annual bonuses and long-term incentive shares that vest over many years. The policy aims to pay fairly and competitively, reward long-term value creation and align management with shareholders.

But it’s more complicated in practice, though. The CEO’s total remuneration for the 2025 financial year was just more than R16m, while the CFO earned more than R12m. Those amounts include guaranteed salaries, annual bonuses, long-term incentives vesting from previous years and other benefits, which can inflate a single year’s total.

Annual bonuses and long-term incentives are tied to a mix of financial and strategic measures, including headline earnings, return on capital employed, cash flow, and long-term shareholder returns. When targets aren’t met, payouts are reduced; when exceeded, they are capped.

Spar’s results for the 12 months to end-September show a business still stabilising after years of operational and international setbacks. Revenue from continuing operations increased 1.6% to R132.4bn, boosted by stronger grocery and liquor volumes and stable customer loyalty. Gross operating profit from continuing operations grew 2.3% to R2.78bn.

But despite those improvements, diluted headline earnings per share fell 8.9%. The group is also grappling with the fallout from its failed international expansion into Poland and Switzerland, which resulted in losses, impairments, and debt flowing back into the South African business.

Domestically, a flawed rollout of SAP’s enterprise resource planning software at the KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre disrupted supply chains, costing the group sales and further straining margins. Dividends were withheld again last year as the board opted for caution.

Regaining balance

The group has taken steps to repair its balance sheet. It includes writing down impairments from discontinued operations and reducing net debt by 40%, which leaves Spar in a more stable position entering 2026.

Still, the company’s shares are under huge pressure. They have lost about 48% in value over the past year, giving Spar a market capitalisation of about R12.9bn — a far cry from the R43.7bn it was once worth.

But addressing shareholders at the results presentation at end-2025, then-CFO Isaacs struck a defiant tone.

“Currently our share price is substantially undervalued,” he said, adding that a share buyback might be a more effective way to return value to shareholders than resuming dividends immediately. The group has subsequently indicated that it is considering such a programme.