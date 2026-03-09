Local fintech NjiaPay raises R35m in seed funding round

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NjiaPay, the fintech company recently spun out of Talk360, has raised R35m in new funding to expand its payments orchestration business in Africa

On Monday, the company said it had closed a $2.1m seed investment round, led by Newion, a European early-stage venture capital firm that invests exclusively in business software.

The new funds will be used to expand NjiaPay’s engineering and commercial teams, strengthen integrations and accelerate growth across Africa.

NjiaPay was carved out of Talk360, the international calling platform, in December 2024. Then in January 2025, the company raised more than $1m in pre-seed funding, led by local investment firm HAVAÍC, with participation from angel investors, including the founders of Anyfin, Banxware and Maxidrive.

“By combining proven global infrastructure with local market insight, the company is building a core co-ordination layer for Africa’s fragmented payments ecosystem,” the company said.

NjiaPay describes itself as a payments orchestrator or all-in-one payment management platform for Africa.

In essence, the platform connects businesses to various payment methods such as cards, mobile money, bank transfers, USSD, digital wallets and QR codes, through one interface.

Using AI, the platform automatically routes transactions to the payment provider most likely to succeed, thus reducing failed payments and abandoned carts. If one payment provider fails, the system instantly switches to another to ensure the transaction goes through.

Failed payments are especially troublesome for businesses that are recurring revenue and subscription based. About one in five transactions fail due to expired or replaced cards, resulting in lost customers and lost revenue, said the fintech operator.

NjiaPay CEO Jonatan Allback said the investment is a pivotal moment for the company.

“In just one year, we have demonstrated that payment orchestration is becoming essential for businesses operating in Africa. We are grateful for Newion’s trust and partnership. Their experience in scaling B2B software businesses will support our next phase of growth and help to ensure merchants on our platform achieve the best possible payment performance.”

At its core, NjiaPay is selling simplified payments for merchants in Africa.

As the continent’s digital economy grows, merchants are being forced to rely on multiple payment service providers to protect authorisation rates, offer relevant local payment methods and ensure redundancy. While necessary, this creates operational complexity, which makes reporting and reconciliation harder and exposes businesses to performance volatility that directly affects revenue.

After implementing NjiaPay, Talk360 reported a reduction of six payment provider integrations to one and achieved a 25% increase in checkout conversion in key markets. As such, the company credits NjiaPay for improving its revenue performance while simplifying its payment infrastructure.

Last month, Talk360 raised R22m in new funding to expand its customer base and build a digital goods trading service.

Talk360 is a calling app that helps consumers make international calls to mobile and landline numbers for less. It has more than 6-million customers. The tech start-up has raised $10m since 2022.