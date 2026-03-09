PODCAST | OLX leadership on AI strategy in classifieds market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

OLX’s strategy and investment in AI is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by executives from OLX group — Christian Gisy, Tim Davis and Andreas Merentitis — at the company’s recently held Claim AI conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

The conference brought business and technology leaders from across Europe’s classified industry for two days of discussion about AI developments.

The discussion focuses on OLX’s strategy regarding AI and broader technology use as a classified player.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, OLX is one of Naspers’ largest marketplace operations, with a presence in more than 30 countries and more than 2-million people paying to have their items listed on the platform.

Gisy, OLX’s CEO, outlines the group’s strategy to dominate the classifieds market, especially in Europe.

The group has recently restructured its business, cutting off unprofitable and noncore units to push its growth.

Davis, who serves as chief product, data, tech and marketing officer, outlines the group’s approach to using AI for product development. He discusses the comprehensive approach the group has to use as it serves both the supply and demand sides of the market.

Chief data officer for the group Merentitis highlights the technology investment by the group regarding AI. In particular, he discusses how innovations are created and dispersed throughout the company, top to bottom, and bottom up.

Through the discussion, the executives outline the group’s strategy for growth, use of AI in classifieds, product development, technology investment and the outlook for the sector.

In South Africa, OLX operates Property24 and Autotrader.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

For more episodes, subscribe to Simplecast﻿.