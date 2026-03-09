Spear, Dipula and Octodec join JSE’s all property index

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The JSE has expanded its all property index (Alpi) to include Spear, Dipula and Octodec, broadening representation within the benchmark used to track South Africa’s listed real estate sector after criticism from several property portfolio managers last year.

Previously, the funds did not meet the index’s criteria due to liquidity issues or being too small, meaning fund managers are not required to invest in or focus on these stocks, and they were classified under the JSE fledgling index.

The latest changes will also result in the companies being included on the SA Reit (real estate investment trust) index. SA Reit Association CEO Joanne Solomon said the inclusion is a meaningful milestone for all three association members.

“It reflects the growing depth of South Africa’s real estate investment trust universe. In addition, it creates a more representative benchmark for investors across listed property strategies, including index-tracking and specialist Reit funds,” she said.

The JSE’s property indices are key to tracking and benchmarking listed property performance. Expanding the index makes it more investable, enhances price discovery and provides clearer insights for advisers, asset managers and institutional investors.

The association said the move also signals that the companies meet eligibility requirements, including liquidity and free-float thresholds, reinforcing investor confidence in the reliability and replicability of the benchmarks.

Spear Reit CEO Quintin Rossi said the company’s inclusion in the Alpi and the SA Reit index represents an important milestone and reflects the disciplined strategy it has followed since listing.

“It reflects the growth, quality and liquidity of our Western Cape-focused portfolio and positions Spear for increased participation from a broader pool of institutional and index-tracking investors seeking high-quality real estate exposure in the region with the strongest real estate fundamentals in South Africa,” Rossi said.

Octodec CEO Jeffrey Wapnick told Business Day: “We are very pleased with the inclusion. There was a time when we were part of the index, then the rules changed and we were removed. This reinstatement brings greater attention to Octodec, particularly from larger institutional investors, and should increase demand for the shares.”