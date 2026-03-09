US money manager Lazard buys 5% stake in Nedbank

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US-based Lazard Asset Management has snapped up a 5% stake in South Africa’s fourth-largest bank by assets, Nedbank, backing the lender’s long-term growth prospects as it moves to improve its return on equity and grow earnings in the fast-growing East Africa market.

Nedbank, in a regulatory filing on Friday, said Lazard now owns 5.334% of the group, putting its exposure to the bank at about R7bn.

Valued at about R133bn on the JSE, Nedbank stock is still seen as cheap and not reflecting the true value of the business, which has 16% of South Africa’s banking industry assets.

The move by Lazard came days after the lender reached a new milestone, reporting it had breached 8-million clients for the first time in its 138-year history, as it moves at pace to implement its growth blueprint.

The bank, under Jason Quinn’s leadership, has also reviewed its portfolio, disposing of noncore assets and adding more muscle to its business banking capabilities.

To this end, the lender last year sold its 20% stake in Ecobank, while it also bought iKhokha, one of Africa’s fastest-growing fintech companies.

In January the lender took the market by surprise when it announced a R13.9bn purchase of a controlling stake in Kenyan bank NCBA.

Moody’s has said Nedbank’s proposed purchase of a controlling stake in NCBA is credit positive for South Africa’s banking major because it will help diversify its earnings base and strengthen its presence in higher-growth African markets.

NCBA’s main shareholders include the Kenyatta family and that of the erstwhile governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, Philip Ndegwa. It has a client base of 60-million.

NCBA also operates in other East African economies — Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda — and has a “digital offering in Ghana and Ivory Coast” in West Africa.

Standard Bank is also set to be in hot pursuit of NCBA as South African banks look to East Africa, the continent’s most integrated region, for growth.

Quinn said the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be concluded by the third quarter of 2026.

“We have identified East Africa as a region of significant strategic importance, underpinned by strong macroeconomic fundamentals; the size of its economy; a large and growing population; attractive growth prospects and the primary trade corridor that links Africa with the Middle East, India and Asia, all supported by a robust regulatory environment and relatively stable operating environment,” Quinn said.

“NCBA is one of East Africa’s most prominent financial institutions, operating across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, and it has a digital presence in Ivory Coast and Ghana, with 122 branches and serving more than 60-million clients.”